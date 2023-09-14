Boston police commissioner succeeds in making his presence felt

It was very interesting to read the article about Boston’s police commissioner, Michael Cox (“A year in, Cox makes changes out of spotlight: Keeps focus on internal matters, despite critics who say he should be more public,” Page A1, Sept. 6). It has been my honor to have met Commissioner Cox twice last year, when he joined our Walk the Beat walking group. The group is made up of neighborhood seniors and, of course, many of our local police officers. Both times I was fortunate enough to greet him and thank him for his time and presence. I found his response gracious. He said it was his duty and honor to be with the community and the police officers.

I have lived in Charlestown my entire life and this is the only police commissioner I have met in person. I applaud Cox’s efforts and his work in our city. He describes his tenure as “a work in progress.” I think the progression is right on task.