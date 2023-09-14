It wasn’t ‘the system’ that defeated her. Lara lost voters’ trust.

As a progressive voter, I take no solace in Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara’s defeat for reelection, though I did vote for Ben Weber due in part to the tweet Lara sent last year that contained blatantly antisemitic tropes (“Lara and Arroyo ousted in vote,” Page A1, Sept. 13). Judging from what she was quoted as saying in her concession speech — “Sometimes when you fight the system, the system fights back” — I can only conclude that Lara missed the point of the election results and misunderstood why countless progressives, including me, did not support her a second time.

It’s my hope that she can focus her clear intellect and insights upon herself in the coming months to better understand that rhetoric like that of her 2022 tweet has consequences. She didn’t lose the election; she lost trust. Tuesday night’s attempt to project blame onto conscientious voters like me was another lost opportunity.