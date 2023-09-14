Chaim Bloom lasted nearly four years with the Red Sox. Here’s a look back at his rocky tenure.

Sept. 8, 2019: The Red Sox fire president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski minutes after a 10-5 loss to the Yankees on Sunday Night Baseball.

The Red Sox announced they fired Chaim Bloom on Thursday . Here is a timeline of his four-year tenure in Boston.

Jan. 14, 2020: The Red Sox part ways with Alex Cora, deciding it was untenable for the popular manager to continue given his central role in baseball’s cheating scandal.

Feb. 10, 2020: With outfielder Mookie Betts set to become a free agent after the 2020 season, the Red Sox trade the 2018 AL MVP and David Price to the Dodgers, with the Sox getting Alex Verdugo, Connor Wong, and Jeter Downs in return.

Mookie Betts celebrated after winning the World Series with the Dodgers in 2020. David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Feb. 11, 2020: Ron Roenicke is named interim manager in Cora’s absence.

April 2, 2020: Red Sox remove interim tag from Roenicke’s title.

Sept. 27, 2020: Red Sox announce Roenicke will not return after team goes 24-36 in the pandemic-shortened season.

Nov. 6, 2020: Alex Cora returns as manager of the Red Sox.

Feb. 10, 2021: One year after trading Betts, the Sox send left fielder Andrew Benintendi to the Royals and get Franchy Cordero from Kansas City and pitcher Josh Winckowski from the Mets in return, as well as prospects Freddy Valdez and Grant Gambrell.

July 29, 2021: As the trade deadline looms, the Sox acquire slugger Kyle Schwarber from the Nationals in exchange for minor league righthander Aldo Ramirez. The next day the Sox add righthander Hansel Robles from the Twins in exchange for minor league righthander Alex Scherff and acquire lefty Austin Davis from the Pirates for Michael Chavis.

October 2021: The Red Sox went 92-70 in 2021 and reached the postseason, defeating the Yankees in the wild-card round, then taking three of four against the Rays in the divisional round before falling to the Astros in the championship series in six games. It will mark the only trip to the postseason in Bloom’s four years with the Red Sox.

Chaim Bloom celebrated with left fielder Alex Verdugo (99) after the Red Sox eliminated the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2021 playoffs. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Nov. 16, 2021: Lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez signs a five-year, $77 million deal with the Tigers.

Dec. 21, 2021: The Sox send Hunter Renfroe, who hit .259/.315/.501 with 31 homers and 96 RBI in his one season with the Red Sox, to Milwaukee to bring back Jackie Bradley Jr., who hit .163/.236/.261 with six homers in 134 games for the Brewers. The Sox also reeceived corner infielder Alex Binelas and shortstop David Hamilton in the trade.

In response to Rodriguez leaving, the Sox also sign Rich Hill and James Paxton.

March: 20, 2022: Kyle Schwarber signs a four-year, $79 million deal with the Phillies.

March 21, 2022: Rockies infielder Trevor Story agrees to a six-year, $140 million deal with the Sox.

March 2022: With Xander Bogaerts all but certain to opt out of the remainder of his six-year, $120 million deal after the 2022 season, the Sox offer an additional one year and “about $30 million” on the original deal. That meant the deal would be for roughly four years and $90 million, considerably below market value. Bogaerts declines and talks break off once the season starts.

The Red Sox did not come close to reaching an extension with Xander Bogaerts before Opening Day in 2022. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Aug. 1, 2022: In contention for the playoffs, the Sox were buyers and sellers at the deadline, shipping catcher Christian Vazquez to the Astros for second baseman Enmanuel Valdez and outfielder Wilyer Abreu. Pitcher Jake Diekman is sent to the White Sox for catcher Reese McGuire.

The Sox also land first baseman Eric Hosmer and two prospects from the Padres for lefthander Jay Groome.

Dec. 7, 2022: The Red Sox sign Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million deal.

Dec. 8, 2022: Bogaerts agrees to an 11-year $280 million deal with the Padres. The Sox had offered six-years, $160 million. The move appears to catch Bloom off guard.

Dec. 15, 2022: To add Yoshida to their 40-man roster, the Sox designate Jeter Downs for assignment. Considered a key piece in the Betts trade, he hit .154/.171/.256 with 21 strikeouts in 41 plate appearances in 14 games with the Sox.

Jan. 20, 2023: Appearing at a town hall meeting that kicked off Winter Weekend at the Mass Mutual Center in Springfield, Bloom and owner John Henry hear boos from fans when they were introduced to the disgruntled crowd.

Aug. 1, 2023: After sending Kiké Hernández to the Dodgers on July 25, the Sox obtain Triple A infielder Luis Urías just before the trade deadline hit. With the team just 1½ games out of a playoff spot, Bloom referred to the Sox as underdogs in his post-trade deadline press conference.

Aug. 27, 2023: Returning to Fenway as a member of the Dodgers, Betts reiterates that he wanted to stay with the Red Sox. In the three-game series, Betts went 7 for 15 with three extra-base hits, five runs, and four RBIs.

Sept, 14, 2023: The Red Sox announce they have parted ways with the Chaim Bloom.

