Red Sox fire Chaim Bloom after 3-plus seasons in Boston

Brian O’Halloran, Red Sox general manager, has received a promotion as part of the leadership change, the team announced.

Bloom had led Boston to 267-262 record since taking over for Dave Dombrowski in the fall of 2019.

“While parting ways is not taken lightly, today signals a new direction for our club,” John Henry, the team’s principal owner, said in a statement. “Our organization has significant expectations on the field and while Chaim’s efforts in revitalizing our baseball infrastructure have helped set the stage for the future, we will today begin a search for new leadership.

“Everyone who knows Chaim has a deep appreciation and respect for the kind of person he is. His time with us will always be marked by his professionalism, integrity, and an unwavering respect for our club and its legacy.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.