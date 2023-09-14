Nine takeaways from Red Sox president Sam Kennedy’s press conference after Chaim Bloom’s firing

“Today’s decision is by no means a reflection of Chaim Bloom’s character, which is truly exemplary in every single way,” said Kennedy. “The results that we expect as an organization have not been there, and we felt it was time for new leadership to help chart a different path forward.

Kennedy described the move — which included general manager Brian O’Halloran being offered another senior leadership position in baseball operations — as one that reflected the organization’s disappointment in the on-field results, with the team currently 73-72 and tied with the Yankees for last place in the AL East, at risk of a third last-place finish in four years.

Red Sox president/CEO Sam Kennedy met with the media for 20 minutes Thursday following the announcement that the team had fired chief baseball officer C haim Bloom .

“In the coming days, we will run a vigorous and thorough process to identify new baseball leadership that will get us back to being a championship-caliber club, year in and year out.”

Some takeaways from Kennedy’s session:

▪ Bloom was informed of the decision in a meeting Thursday morning with principal owner John Henry (who also owns the Globe), chairman Tom Werner, and Kennedy.

▪ O’Halloran will be part of the senior leadership team, along with assistant GMs Eddie Romero, Raquel Ferreira, and Michael Groopman, that will oversee the baseball operations department while a search for new leadership is conducted.

▪ Whereas the Sox hired Bloom after making him the only candidate they interviewed after Dave Dombrowski’s firing in September 2019, Kennedy expects a broader search this time, one that could be deliberate.

▪ Former Red Sox GM Theo Epstein would not be the replacement for Bloom. “I can rule out Theo Epstein as a candidate for one of these two positions,” Kennedy said.

▪ The Red Sox are open-minded to both different candidate types (first-time heads of baseball operations versus experienced ones) and different structures (a head of baseball operations as well as a GM or just one person atop the department).

▪ The Red Sox didn’t reach out to anyone to gauge the interest in leading the baseball operations prior to firing Bloom, which suggests they didn’t reach out to former Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns, who agreed this week to lead the Mets.

▪ Asked if he expected Alex Cora to remain as manager in 2024, Kennedy said, “I do.” However, Kennedy also said the new baseball leadership will make decisions regarding on-field staff.

▪ Kennedy declined to say definitively whether Cora would be considered to move into the front office. “I’m not going to talk about anything in terms of speculation with candidates, but we’ll begin that that process immediately,” he said.

▪ While Kennedy acknowledged disappointment in the major league team’s performance, particularly over the last two years, he praised Bloom and the department for doing “a fantastic job” of building the farm system and baseball infrastructure.

“We have gotten glimpses of this emerging new core of the Boston Red Sox,” he said. “There are a lot of great things to build on.

“I just want to thank Chaim Bloom for his contributions to this front office. He’ll leave a great indelible mark on this. He’s got a lot of friends inside our offices and that clubhouse. So I want to thank him. But we felt the change was necessary and so we made that change.”

