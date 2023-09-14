EMass girls’ volleyball: Starring in a 5-set win, Needham sisters Lizzie and Samantha Tam headline Players of the Week

Mia Bradshaw, South Shore Voc-Tech — Perfect from the service line, the senior picked up seven aces on 32 serves, adding 14 assists for the Vikings in a five-set Mayflower win over Blue Hills.
Lea Carangelo, Wakefield — The senior racked up 34 assists and 25 digs, helping the Warriors to their first victory over Middlesex rival Woburn since 2014 in a four-set decision.
Hannah Ciriello, Hamilton-Wenham — A central part of the team’s early success, the senior dished 23 assists in a five-set comeback victory over Lynnfield to keep the Generals undefeated in the Cape Ann League.
Chloe Marrero, Nantucket — Mashing 25 kills, the senior led the Whalers to a five-set win over Bridgewater-Raynham in a nonleague contest.
Advertisement
Claire O’Rourke, Oliver Ames — The senior tallied 10 kills, 11 digs, and 5 aces as OA toppled King Philip in a five-set Hockomock battle.
Lizzie Tam and Samantha Tam, Needham — Lizzie, a sophomore, produced 38 assists and nine aces for the No. 5 Rockets in a five-set nonconference win over No. 13 Concord-Carlisle. Her older sister, Samantha, a senior hitter, delivered 27 kills.
Adrie Waldingerc, Andover — Compiling 12 kills, 20 service points, and 24 digs, the senior gave a full effort for the Golden Warriors in a five-set Merrimack Valley triumph over Billerica.
AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.