HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

EMass girls’ volleyball: Starring in a 5-set win, Needham sisters Lizzie and Samantha Tam headline Players of the Week

By AJ Traub Globe Correspondent,Updated September 14, 2023, 17 minutes ago
Needham High senior Samantha Tam recorded 27 kills in a five-set victory over Concord-Carlisle.Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Mia Bradshaw, South Shore Voc-Tech — Perfect from the service line, the senior picked up seven aces on 32 serves, adding 14 assists for the Vikings in a five-set Mayflower win over Blue Hills.

Lea Carangelo, Wakefield — The senior racked up 34 assists and 25 digs, helping the Warriors to their first victory over Middlesex rival Woburn since 2014 in a four-set decision.

Hannah Ciriello, Hamilton-Wenham — A central part of the team’s early success, the senior dished 23 assists in a five-set comeback victory over Lynnfield to keep the Generals undefeated in the Cape Ann League.

Chloe Marrero, Nantucket — Mashing 25 kills, the senior led the Whalers to a five-set win over Bridgewater-Raynham in a nonleague contest.

Claire O’Rourke, Oliver Ames — The senior tallied 10 kills, 11 digs, and 5 aces as OA toppled King Philip in a five-set Hockomock battle.

Lizzie Tam and Samantha Tam, Needham — Lizzie, a sophomore, produced 38 assists and nine aces for the No. 5 Rockets in a five-set nonconference win over No. 13 Concord-Carlisle. Her older sister, Samantha, a senior hitter, delivered 27 kills.

Adrie Waldingerc, Andover — Compiling 12 kills, 20 service points, and 24 digs, the senior gave a full effort for the Golden Warriors in a five-set Merrimack Valley triumph over Billerica.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.

