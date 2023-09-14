EMass girls’ volleyball: Starring in a 5-set win, Needham sisters Lizzie and Samantha Tam headline Players of the Week

Mia Bradshaw, South Shore Voc-Tech — Perfect from the service line, the senior picked up seven aces on 32 serves, adding 14 assists for the Vikings in a five-set Mayflower win over Blue Hills.

Lea Carangelo, Wakefield — The senior racked up 34 assists and 25 digs, helping the Warriors to their first victory over Middlesex rival Woburn since 2014 in a four-set decision.

Hannah Ciriello, Hamilton-Wenham — A central part of the team’s early success, the senior dished 23 assists in a five-set comeback victory over Lynnfield to keep the Generals undefeated in the Cape Ann League.