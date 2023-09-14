Former Celtics draft pick Brandon Hunter dead at 42

ORLANDO, Fla. — Brandon Hunter, who played two NBA seasons after starring in college at Ohio University, died. He was 42.

The Orlando Magic, for whom Hunter played in 2004-05, announced his death in a statement, as did the university. Hunter played the previous season for the Celtics, who drafted him in 2003. He played overseas after his time in the NBA.

Hunter’s mother-in-law, Carolyn Cliett, told NBC News that he died Tuesday after collapsing during a hot yoga workout in Orlando.