The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ volleyball poll is set for movement with major matchups

So far this season, there has been no movement in the top four of the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ volleyball poll, though showdowns Thursday between top-seeded Newton North and No. 2 Attleboro, and No. 4 Barnstable and Westborough are big tests for each program.
No. 15 Lincoln-Sudbury was dealt a pair of road losses to Algonquin and Acton-Boxborough, taking the Warriors out of the top 10. But coach Greg Falcone booked a tough schedule and with a good stretch they could make the ground back. From Sept. 22 to Oct. 3, L-S faces four ranked teams in a row, including No. 3 Franklin and top-ranked Newton North.
Advertisement
Belmont and Burlington enter the rankings, with Belmont taking down No. 12 Melrose and Burlington with wins over No. 19 Winchester and Tewksbury.
The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ volleyball poll
The Globe poll as of Sept. 14, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.
1. Newton North (4-0-0)
2. Attleboro (2-0-0)
3. Franklin (2-0-0)
4. Barnstable (3-0-0)
5. Needham (3-0-0)
6. Dartmouth (3-0-0)
7. Ipswich (2-0-0)
8. Duxbury (2-0-0)
9. Haverhill (4-0-0)
10. Newton South (1-0-0)
11. Joseph Case (2-1-0)
12. Melrose (2-1-0)
13. Concord-Carlisle (0-2-0)
14. North Quincy (2-2-0)
15. Lincoln-Sudbury (3-2-0)
16. Bishop Feehan (2-0-0)
17. Belmont (2-0-0)
18. Burlington (4-0-0)
19. Winchester (2-1-0)
20. Natick (2-0-0)
AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.