‘It’s never easy.’ Red Sox manager Alex Cora reacts to Chaim Bloom’s firing

“I think it was the best way to do it,” said Cora following the Sox’ Game 1 win of a split doubleheader. “We learned from the last one in 2019, how awkward it was. Ownership came down and Sam addressed the players.”

According to Cora, who said he learned of Bloom’s firing early Thursday morning, that conversation with his club wasn’t an easy one but, of course, necessary.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora and team president Sam Kennedy delivered the news to the players that chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom was fired before their afternoon 5-0 win against the Yankees Thursday afternoon.

The awkwardness Cora referred to was when the Red Sox fired Dave Dombrowski just over four seasons ago. It was a similar scenario with the Yankees in town for a four-game series; that time, the news came down just after a loss to New York, leaving players and staff stunned by the news with little time to process it before reporters entered the clubhouse.

Cora didn’t have much to say that night. He, too, appeared shocked. But Thursday afternoon, however, Cora spoke for nearly 20 minutes on his reaction, his relationship with Bloom, and what has gone wrong for his club during the Bloom era.

“Obviously it’s a decision that ownership made. They decided to go this route,” said Cora. “We worked together all these years and it’s never easy to hear that. It’s never easy.”

The Red Sox were 267-262 during Bloom’s four years at the helm. Other than a lone playoff berth in ‘21 that had the Red Sox two games away from the World Series, the Sox will have missed the playoffs three of the last four years at the conclusion of this season. The Red Sox have finished in last place in two of those years, and currently are fourth.

Behind the scenes, there was a strong sentiment that Bloom and Cora’s visions clashed, that the personalities didn’t mesh. The feeling was that Bloom cared too much about the farm system without bolstering the big-league roster. Yet Cora said that the pair had a good working relationship while admitting that, sometimes, there were some disagreements on the direction of the club.

“It was a good relationship. I think we grew up,” said Cora, who then acknowledged that his suspension due to the Astros sign-stealing scandal put Bloom in a less-than-ideal position. “Obviously, it wasn’t easy for him early on. I made my mistake and we paid the price. I still remember that day. He was the first one there for me.

“We actually had a great conversation Wednesday about the future of the organization and what he envisioned. We grew up a lot the last few years. But it’s like in business, right. You don’t agree with everything that your partners do, right? Or what they think. But at the end of the day, you work together for the benefit of your business. It’s the same thing here.”

Players react

Justin Turner spent much of his career with the Dodgers before coming over to Boston this season. He’s been one of Bloom’s best acquisitions, becoming a fixture in the lineup at 38 years old. He described his relationship with Bloom as a very strong one, noting that Bloom was at his place every day to check on him after Turner was hit in the face with a pitch during a spring training at-bat.

“I had a great relationship with him.” said Turner. “I talked to him all the time. He was around a lot. He was awesome to me and my family. I appreciate the opportunity he gave me to come over and play in this great franchise as a 38-year-old free agent. I wish him nothing but the best. I think he’s a brilliant baseball mind, and he probably has a long future.”

Trevor Story was the Sox’ biggest acquisition under Bloom, signing a six-year, $140-million deal before the start of the 2022 season. He shared some of the same sentiments as Turner despite much of his tenure with the Sox to date having been hampered by injuries.

“This news never lands well no matter what time of day it’s delivered,” said Story. “It’s a tough day for sure. He was a big believer in me. He’s a big reason why I came here. No one cares more than Chaim. It’s tough because it’s kind of a shared blame because we didn’t get the job done on the field.”

Coaching shakeup coming?

Kennedy said that there was a lot that needed to be improved as it pertains to the Sox’ on-field staff. The Sox, who were seemingly in the playoff hunt until they were swept by the Astros at Fenway at the end of last month, have some talent but lack fundamentals.

The defense has been among the worst in the majors all season. Starters have failed to go deep into games. The offense has had too many hot and cold streaks over the course of the year.

“I’ve been saying all along, it’s on us to get these guys to be successful,” said Cora. “And we haven’t been able to do that. We have to change a few things as far as how we go about our business. We just got to get better.

“If I knew [the solution] we would have done it 16 days ago, to be honest with you. You keep trying to put guys in position to be successful, and sometimes it works. Sometimes it doesn’t. It’s not because of a lack of effort. You see it every day. We’re out there every day, working with these guys to be better. Sometimes it doesn’t happen.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.