Jack Rees’s game-saving stop helps Duxbury put the clamps on a nonleague win at Mansfield

At the end of Friday’s nonleague tilt at Mansfield, Rees replicated that same play he admired to help Duxbury earn its first win of the season.

During college football’s opening weekend, Duxbury junior linebacker Jack Rees watched a defender help his team win with a game-clinching tackle.

Duxbury's Jack Rees (7) tackles Mansfield High’s Nolan Bordieri during the second half of the Dragons' 21-17 nonleague road win Thursday night.

With Mansfield facing a fourth-and-one at the Dragons’ 28-yard line, Rees shot through the left side of the Hornets’ offensive line and tackled senior quarterback Connor Curtis for a three-yard loss with 1:22 remaining.

Following the turnover on downs, Duxbury kneeled out the remaining time to escape Mansfield with a 21-17 win.

“It feels really good,” Rees said. “I saw that on TV in a college game and it’s always something I think about. Making a good tackle is fun.”

Advertisement

Duxbury took control when quarterback Finn Carley landes in the end zone at the end of his 7-yard TD run. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Duxbury (1-1) took control with 7:13 remaining when its senior backup quarterback Finn Carley ran for a 7-yard touchdown and sophomore Gavin Hammond made an extra point to put the Dragons on top 21-17.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Mansfield (0-2) didn’t score in the second half after scoring 17 unanswered points to build a 17-7 advantage late in the second quarter. Duxbury went into halftime with momentum after its starting QB Trevor Jones connected with Zachary Fells for a 13-yard touchdown and Hammond made the kick to cut Mansfield’s lead to 17-14 with 43 seconds left in the half.

It was Jones’s second touchdown of the night, as he ran for a 2-yard score to give the Dragons a 6-0 lead 5:02 into the game.

Mansfield answered that touchdown with a 26-yard TD pass from Curtis to Matt Tourigney, then took a 13-7 lead when Trevor Foley fell on a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

Evan Hefez made it 17-14 Mansfield with a 23-yard field goal with 3:02 left in the first half, but it was the last points the Hornets mustered against a stout Duxbury defense.

Advertisement

“We just got nothing going on offense,” said Mansfield coach Mike Redding. “We had three turnovers and they had none — that’s a big, big difference to overcome.”

Wakefield 35, Lexington 0 — Every member of the defending Super Bowl champion Wakefield football team entered this season wearing No. 9 on their helmet in honor of Paul Funk (’89), a former three-sport star at the school who died suddenly in April at age 51.

After a somewhat uninspiring opener, the Warriors hit another level in their second home game of the season, blanking Lexington behind a stellar defensive effort that began when junior defensive end Luke Dixon picked off a screen pass and ran it back for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Senior wide receiver Steven Woish (8 receptions, 157 yards, TD) stole the show on offense, recording a number of highlight catches and a touchdown to pace the Warriors (2-0) to a 28-0 halftime lead.

Sophomore Myles Sanchez finished three drives with rushing scores, as Wakefield extended its win streak to 17 games.

“Paul Funk was the epitome of a perfect teammate,” said Wakefield coach John Rafferty (’74) of the former Dennis-Yarmouth coach, athletic director, and principal. “He had a fantastic attitude, and was one hell of an athlete. Everything he did was encouraging to all his teammates.

“The kids heard about that, and it’s a great lesson for these kids we have here now, to try and emulate someone like him.”

Advertisement

Dexter Southfield 28, Kingswood-Oxford 20 — Joe McCauley accounted for 217 total yards and three touchdowns, leading Dexter-Southfield (1-0) to a thrilling NEPSAC win over Kingswood-Oxford.

Mike Bonsu hauled in three receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown, and made 5½ tackles. The Wyverns knotted things up late in the fourth quarter with a 67-yard fumble return, but McCauley responded with a 70-yard strike to Dom Wadland to seal the victory.

Andover 42, Chelmsford 14 — Dante Berger rushed for three touchdowns and Johnny Enman tossed three touchdowns — to Chris Dessin, Brian Hnat, and Andrew Walles — as the Golden Warriors (2-0) rolled to a Merrimack Valley Conference win.

BC High 44, Reading 7 — Jacob Bierenbroodspot broke off touchdown runs of 73 and 60 yards, and caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from Carter Carroll to lift the Eagles (2-0) in a nonleague victory.

Fairhaven 35, Medway 0 — Justin Marques rushed for 83 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries to lead the Blue Devils (2-0) in a nonleague win.

King Philip 34, Marblehead 6 — Aiden Astorino and Drew Laplante combined for 243 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and Tommy McLeish found Mason Campbell for a pair of touchdowns to lead the fourth-ranked Warriors (2-0) in a nonleague win.

Mashpee 34, Nantucket 7 — In a game shifted from Saturday to Thursday afternoon due to the Hurricane Lee, the Falcons (1-1) came out strong defensively with defensive linemen Caden Badger, Mason Zylinsky, and Charlie Lyons combining for seven sacks, while helping to hold the visiting Whalers to negative yards from scrimmage in the first half.

Advertisement

Junior quarterback Dominic Matteodo passed for a touchdown and ran for two more in the nonleague affair.

Milton 49, Framingham 0 — Patrick Miller threw five touchdown passes, connecting with Ferris Collins on scoring tosses of 37 and 9 yards on two of his four first-half TD passes, to lead the No. 13 Wildcats (2-0) to a dominant Bay State Conference shutout in their home opener at Brooks Field.

Miller highlighted his effort with a 42-yard Hail Mary heave to Luke Haley as time expired in the first half, giving Milton a 28-0 halftime lead.

Newton South 29, Brookline 8 — Charlie Vyardo was 18-of-25 passing for 230 yards and three touchdowns, leading the host Lions (1-1) to a nonleague win. Timmy Trotman reeled in five receptions for 78 yards and a pair of scores and Paxton Boyd caught seven balls for 85 yards and a touchdown.

On the ground, Graham Tonkonogy churned out 101 yards on 15 carries.

Wayland 27, Ashland 20 — After falling into an early hole, the Warriors (1-1) won the second half, 20-0, with Max Dresens accounting for three of their four touchdowns in the nonleague win.

Westwood 17, Bellingham 16 — Senior wide receiver Jack Crowley caught the go-ahead touchdown to give the Wolverines (1-1) a Tri-Valley League road win.

Correspondents Mitch Fink, Cam Kerry, and Nate Weitzer contributed to this story.