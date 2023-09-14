King Philip storms to a nonleague win at Marblehead by riding its ‘Thunder and Lightning’ junior running backs

The thunderous Astorino plowed between the tackles for 133 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while the lightning-quick Laplante provided speed on the edges, adding 110 yards and a touchdown for the Warriors (2-0).

MARBLEHEAD — Fourth-ranked King Philip rode its “Thunder and Lightning” running back tandem of juniors Aiden Astorino and Drew Laplante to an impressive nonleague win, 34-6, over host Marblehead on Thursday night.

“We were just thinking about pounding the ball all week,” said Astorino. “I’m the power, Drew’s the speed guy. He breaks the outside runs and I work on the inside. We compliment each other well.”

Astorino ran for 45 yards on the second possession of the game, capping a methodical 11-play drive by breaking through two tacklers for a 4-yard touchdown run up the middle. The Warriors went back to the 6-foot-1, 225-pounder on the ensuing drive and Astorino punctuated the sequence with a 6-yard scamper for a 13-0 lead.

“We have nice backs, so we wanted to establish the ground game,” said King Philip coach Brian Lee. “It’s nice and the tandem is just starting off.”

Holding a 20-6 lead in the third quarter, the duo continued to dominate. Astorino ripped off a 40-yard run down the right hash. Laplante replaced him, took an inside handoff, and evaded the defense for a 5-yard touchdown run and a commanding 27-6 lead.

But KP’s offense was far from one dimensional. Quarterback Tommy McLeish (122 yards) tossed a pair of touchdowns to receiver Mason Campbell, a byproduct of an impressive Warriors ground attack that rolled up 270 rushing yards.

“I have to give a big shutout to Aiden,” said Laplante. “He gets everyone fired up and then I’ll go back in. It really is ‘Thunder and Lightning.’”

The Warriors’ defense forced three turnovers, including a pair of interceptions in their own end when the Magicians (2-0) were trying to mount a comeback. Marblehead quarterback Colt Wales threw for 250 yards, highlighted by a 73-yard touchdown pass over the middle to Crew Monaco in the second quarter.