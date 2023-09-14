Needham D denies Lincoln-Sudbury’s late conversion, Rockets soar to 2-0 start

But Needham senior defensive lineman Dave Curtis pressured quarterback Cooper Tarantino enough to disrupt his pass intended for Charlie Barringer, preserving the lead. When Joe Lalonde recovered the onside kick, Needham was able to seal its 14-13 victory at Memorial Field.

L-S, however, scored twice in the final six minutes, and trailing by a point with 17 seconds left, tried to steal a victory on a 2-point conversion.

NEEDHAM — The Needham defense was suffocating for the first three quarters of Thursday night’s nonleague football matchup against visiting Lincoln-Sudbury.

“Just make the play. Make the next play,” Curtis said. “You’ve got to keep going, keep dogging out. Our defensive unit is amazing. They carried us. I’m glad to be part of it.”

Advertisement

Trailing 14-7, Lincoln-Sudbury (1-1) forced a fumble with 2:26 left and took over at the Needham 26. Six plays later, Tarantino hit Barringer for a 9-yard TD.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

But the Rocket D, smothering all night with seven sacks, denied the conversion.

Needham was also fast from side to side, stuffing all the short passes to the perimeter. On L-S’s first five pass plays, four went for negative yards.

“Coach Tony DiCicco took (the defense) over from me this year,” said Needham coach Doug Kopsco, who has the Rockets off to a 2-0 start after a 5-6 finish in 2022.

“I think he’s done a good job. He’s only shattered our records from the past few years. These guys are hungry, they love each other, they work their butts off for four quarters and they really are one of the best defenses we’ve been around.”

Needham opened the second quarter with 43-yard run up from the middle by Jake Reiser that set up an 8-yard touchdown pass with Josh Morant connecting with Ben Schreiber for a 6-0 lead. But the kick failed.

Advertisement

Tate Hoffmeister took a screen pass 38 yards to the end zone for a 14-0 halftime cushion, with Morant tossing the conversion to Jase Hannigan.

Lincoln-Sudbury got on the board with a 1-yard sneak from Tarantino on fourth down with 6:00 left in regulation.

The game featured a delay of about 15 minutes when the lights went out with 3:32 remaining.