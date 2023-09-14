No. 7 Franklin makes a late stop to pull out nonleague victory at Brockton

Instead, with its back against the wall, the Franklin D held firm and denied Brockton inside the 5 yard line with the game on the line to preserve a 21-13 road victory.

Brockton senior Cam Monteiro, showcasing the ability that has him headed to the University of Pittsburgh next fall, had just run 69 yards to make Thursday’s nonleague matchup a one-score game. Then Franklin fumbled on its next possession.

BROCKTON — The game, and a 2-0 start, came down to Franklin making a play on defense.

“I’m not psyched that it came down to the last inch line of the game, in the last minute of the game, but that’s what football is sometimes” said Franklin coach Eian Bain. “You’ve got to win different ways and tonight was a night where we just had to grit it out.”

The Panthers had to grind it out with two backups in the offensive backfield. With quarterback Justin Bianchetto out and running back Mike Davide going down early in the second quarter, Franklin relied on sophomore James Bruso (quarterback) and junior Andrew Fraulo (running back).

Fraulo ran the ball 23 times for 99 yards and scored Franklin’s final touchdown.

“At practice all week, we’re just getting ready to make sure all the boys are ready to go when they’re needed” said Fraulo.

Bruso connected with senior wide receiver Derek Dubriske on touchdown passes of 20 and 10 yards.

Monteiro totaled over 100 yards rushing in the final quarter of the game alone.

Brockton is 0-2 under first-year coach Jermaine Wiggins.