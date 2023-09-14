Orioles call up Heston Kjerstad, Rays activate Manuel Margot before teams face off in four-game series

“This is something I’ve worked for my whole life, something I’ve thought about,” Kjerstad said. “To finally be here and be in the moment is awesome so far.”

The Orioles called up outfielder Heston Kjerstad from Triple A Norfolk on Thursday, adding another top prospect to the big league club hours before starting a huge four-game series against Tampa Bay. The Rays activated outfielder Manuel Margot from the injured list after he had been sidelined by a right elbow problem.

The Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays both made significant late additions before their showdown at Camden Yards.

The Orioles led Tampa Bay by two games atop the AL East heading into the series. It’s the last time the teams face each other in the 2023 regular season.

Advertisement

Kjerstad was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 amateur draft, and he’s the No. 24 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. He hit .298 with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs in 76 games at Norfolk.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The Orioles called him up after slugger Ryan Mountcastle left Wednesday night’s loss to St. Louis with a shoulder issue. Manager Brandon Hyde said Thursday the team got “great news” on Mountcastle, and he’s feeling a lot better.

Neither Mountcastle nor Kjerstad were in the starting lineup for Thursday.

Margot has hit .249 in 85 games this season for the Rays. He returns to a team that’s been able to stay within striking distance of the Orioles despite missing several key players.

“I think he’s a hundred percent with everything — maybe the throwing might be a little less than a hundred, but we would expect that,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “And that might not come back until a couple weeks down the road. We weren’t going to wait that long to activate him.”

Advertisement

Yankees prospect Domínguez to undergo Tommy John

Yankees top prospect Jasson Domínguez will have Tommy John surgery next week, manager Aaron Boone said.

“Jasson is going to have surgery next Wednesday,” Boone said, sitting in the dugout while talking to reporters.

The 20-year-old center fielder was scratched from Sunday’s series finale against Milwaukee because his right elbow limited his swing during batting practice.

Boone said the recovery time for a position player is nine to 10 months.

“It was just essentially getting, making sure, obviously when you’re talking about major surgery, having a few doctors look at it, to see everything and make the recommendations and Jasson picking a surgeon he wanted to go with,” Boone said.

On the timetable for his return Boone said: “He’s got to have the surgery first. That’s just a standard months for what it takes for a position player to be all the way back.”

Signed for a $5.1 million bonus as a 16-year-old, Domínguez made his big league debut on Sept. 1 in Houston and was hitting .258 with four homers and seven RBIs in eight games.

Blue Jays activate Gold Glove 3B Matt Chapman off 10-day IL

Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman was activated off the 10-day injured list.

The Blue Jays have fallen out of a wild-card position after losing the first three games of a four-game series against the Rangers.

Chapman has been sidelined because of a sprained right middle finger since leaving an Aug. 27 game against Cleveland. The former All-Star and three-time Gold Glove Award winner jammed his finger returning a dumbbell to its rack in Toronto’s weight room last month.

Advertisement

Chapman was the AL player of the month in April, when he hit .384 with five homers and 21 RBIs. He’s batting .248 with 15 homers and 50 RBIs in 125 games.

Chapman was traded to Toronto in March 2022 following five seasons with Oakland. He’s in the second season of a $25 million, two-year contract and is eligible for free agency after the World Series.

Matt Vierling’s grand slam drives Tigers past Reds

Matt Vierling hit a grand slam, Reese Olson pitched six sharp innings, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-2.

Akil Baddoo also went deep for Detroit, which salvaged the finale of the three-game series. Kerry Carpenter and Spencer Torkelson each drove in a run.

Olson (4-7) permitted one run and two hits. The rookie righthander struck out seven and walked four.

Olson has yielded three runs in 19 ⅔ innings in his three September starts.

“He’s always got good stuff,” manager A.J. Hinch said. “He’s got some of the best stuff on our team. Using it the right way and disrupting timing is something that’s he’s learning how to do.”

Olson was generally pleased with his outing, but he was disappointed with the walk total.

“Four walks, that’s pretty much a whole inning of pitches,” he said. “Other than that, I thought it was really good.”