Patriots’ run game could be stunted by hurting offensive line

Rookie Sidy Sow, who started in place of Onwenu, also is in concussion protocol. The injuries might force the Patriots, already dealing with significant shuffling, to go even deeper into their depth chart against the Dolphins.

Nearly every member of the starting offensive line appeared on the injury report this week. Left tackle Trent Brown is in concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. Guards Michael Onwenu (ankle) and Cole Strange (knee), who both did not play against the Eagles, remain limited in practice. Center David Andrews (hamstring) is also limited.

FOXBOROUGH — While quarterback Mac Jones and the Patriots showed promise in their first game with new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, the state of the O-line continues to give the unit plenty to worry about headed into Week 2.

If Brown is not cleared in time for Sunday night’s game, either Vederian Lowe or Tyrone Wheatley Jr. — New England’s August trade acquisitions — could make their season debut. If Sow is not cleared and Onwenu remains out, then the Patriots will have to turn to rookie Jake Andrews or elevate a player from the practice squad.

The complications only heighten the pressure on Jones, who threw a career-high 54 passes against Philadelphia.

With Sow and fellow rookie Atonio Mafi starting at guard, the Patriots had trouble establishing the run. New England’s 76 rushing yards ranked 23rd in the league in Week 1. Lead back Rhamondre Stevenson averaged 2.08 yards per carry, much lower than his 2022 season average of 5. He finished the game with 25 yards on 12 carries, his longest rush gaining just 5 yards.

As a result of the team’s struggles on the ground, and the game script, O’Brien placed more emphasis on the pass game. The Patriots ran the ball only 22 times, even including two scrambles by Jones. Rushing plays made up 28.2 percent of their plays, which ranked 30th in the league in Week 1.

The one-two punch of Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott is one of New England’s strengths. But the duo may not be able to shine until Onwenu and Strange shore up the interior part of the line.

Philadelphia’s talented front seven could have played a role in the performance and subsequent play-calling, so whether the Patriots have more success against Miami bears watching. In Week 1, it surrendered a league-high 234 rushing yards to the Chargers.

Regardless of who is on the field, though, getting the run game going should be a priority. Doing so benefits Jones by helping facilitate play-action passes and providing O’Brien with more options. Plus, the ability to execute a clock-killing drive will inevitably prove extremely important.

“I think that’s something we can really improve on this week,” center David Andrews said.

As for how Jones played behind the makeshift line? He picked up where he left off in his lone preseason appearance, faring well under duress and navigating the pocket effectively to make throws and avoid contact.

According to the NFL’s NextGen Stats, three Eagles defensive linemen — Jalen Carter, Fletcher Cox, and Milton Williams — ranked top 3 in the league in quickest “get off” time to pressure the quarterback, but Jones managed to avoid getting sacked until late in the fourth quarter. Although those two sacks proved to be costly, stunting New England’s comeback efforts, Jones demonstrated improvement in managing an elite pass rush.

Jones said he takes pride in his ability to stay strong in the pocket.

“Just continuing to grow in that matter. I’ve always felt like, as a quarterback, you have to show that in your own way,” Jones said. “Some guys do it differently than others, but you also have to be smart. This is a league full of a lot of really good players, and they’re coming to knock your head off. So, you’ve got to make sure to show that passion, and show it in unique ways. For me, it’s standing in the pocket and ripping it.”

His teammates took notice, too.

“I think as a quarterback to stand in there and take some shots and deliver the balls, that’s how a quarterback shows his toughness,” Andrews said. “I think he did a really good job for us. You sometimes don’t notice it during the game because it’s the game and you’re not seeing everything. And then you go home and watch the film, watch him standing in there knowing he’s going to take a shot, delivering a ball. I think that shows a lot of maturity and toughness from him.”

Still, protecting Jones will obviously put him in a better position to succeed. When pressured, according to Pro Football Focus, Jones completed 43.8 percent of his passes with an average of 4.8 yards per attempt. When kept clean, he completed 73.7 percent with an average of 6.3 yards.

Jones’s average time to throw was 2.52 seconds, 28th in the league in Week 1 according to NextGen Stats.

“We got to do a better job keeping him upright and not letting him take some of those shots,” Andrews said. “But I thought he did a really good job for us on Sunday.”

The more the offensive line struggles, the more the burden falls on Jones to make plays. Given his performance Sunday, though, the optimism surrounding his play will only grow if the line can come together.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.