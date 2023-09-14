Red Sox rally but fall short against Yankees in back end of doubleheader

Nick Robertson, the opener, led the Sox through a scoreless first and the offense put up two runs in the bottom of the frame highlighted by a Wilyer Abreu RBI single.

The Sox (74-73) share last place with the Yankees in the American League East again as the insufferable, and slow, march to the end of the season continues on Jersey Street.

The Red Sox were down just a run heading into the top of the ninth inning Thursday. But with two outs and John Schreiber on for his second inning of work, Oswald Peraza launched a two-run blast, stamping a series defeat in a 8-5 loss.

Brennan Bernardino had the ball for the Sox in the the second and struggled with his command. The Sox lefthander yielded a leadoff single to Estevan Florial. Later on, with one out in the frame, Peraza doubled to left, putting runners at second and third before Bernardino yielded Oswaldo Cabrera a free pass.

Bernardino appeared as though he would recover from the self-inflicted mess, fanning Kyle Higashioka for the second out of the frame. D.J. LeMahieu, the leadoff man, then hit a grounder toward Pablo Reyes at second. LeMahieu was initially called out, but the Yankees challenged the out call, and it was overturned.

That brought Aaron Judge — who had been quiet all series — to the dish. On a 2-0 pitch, Judge launched a grand slam to straightaway center, lending his Yankees a 5-2 lead.

The Red Sox would scratch and claw behind Rafael Devers, who pummeled his 31st homer of the year in the third off starter Clarke Schmidt. The Sox got another run in the fifth when Yankees’ Anthony Volpe delivered an errant throw to first. An RBI ground out in the seventh knotted the game at five apiece.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.