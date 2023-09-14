Red Sox silence Yankees with shutout win in opener of doubleheader

The Red Sox snatched Game 1 of Thursday’s split doubleheader with the Yankees behind a promising l bounce-back performance from Tanner Houck.
Houck went six scoreless innings in the Red Sox’ 5-0 win at Fenway Park, striking out seven while walking three.
The Red Sox took a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning with a Wilyer Abreu RBI single to left off Yankees starter Michael King, who submitted just 4⅔ innings.
Ceddanne Rafaela brought across the Sox’ second run with a solo shot to right off reliever Greg Weissert in the seventh, his second homer of the season.
Advertisement
Trevor Story put the game out of reach in the eighth inning when he launched a three-run homer to center off Matt Bowman.
Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.