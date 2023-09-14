Red Sox silence Yankees with shutout win in opener of doubleheader

The Red Sox snatched Game 1 of Thursday’s split doubleheader with the Yankees behind a promising l bounce-back performance from Tanner Houck.

Houck went six scoreless innings in the Red Sox’ 5-0 win at Fenway Park, striking out seven while walking three.

The Red Sox took a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning with a Wilyer Abreu RBI single to left off Yankees starter Michael King, who submitted just 4⅔ innings.