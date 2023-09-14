Games 146 and 147: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and notes

More rain led to Wednesday night’s game between the Red Sox and Yankees being postponed. That means the two teams will play a split doubleheader for the second time this week on Thursday.

Both teams are one game above .500 and tied for last place in the American League East. The Sox will send Tanner Houck for Game 1 and have yet to announce a starter for the second game. The Yankees will go with Michael King for the matinee, followed by Clarke Schmidt in the evening.

After Thursday’s games, the Red Sox will embark on a six-game road trip, beginning Friday with a three-game series at Toronto, followed by three games at Texas.