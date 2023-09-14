Games 146 and 147: Yankees at Red Sox lineups and notes

More rain led to Wednesday night’s game between the Red Sox and Yankees being postponed. That means the two teams will play a split doubleheader for the second time this week on Thursday.
Both teams are one game above .500 and tied for last place in the American League East. The Sox will send Tanner Houck for Game 1 and have yet to announce a starter for the second game. The Yankees will go with Michael King for the matinee, followed by Clarke Schmidt in the evening.
After Thursday’s games, the Red Sox will embark on a six-game road trip, beginning Friday with a three-game series at Toronto, followed by three games at Texas.
Lineups
YANKEES (73-72): TBA
Pitching: Game 1: RHP Michael King (4-5, 2.82 ERA). Game 2: RHP Clarke Schmidt (9-8, 4.54 ERA)
RED SOX (73-72): Rafaela CF, Devers 3B, Turner DH, Casas 1B, Abreu LF, Duvall RF, Story SS, Urías 2B, Wong C
Pitching: Game 1: RHP Tanner Houck (4-9, 5.28 ERA). Game 2: TBA
Time: 1:35 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
TV, radio: Game 1: NESN, MLB Network, WEEI-FM 93.7. Game 2: Fox, WEEI-FM 93.7.
Yankees vs. Houck: Jake Bauers 1-4, Estevan Florial 0-2, Kyle Higashioka 1-3, Aaron Judge 3-6, Isiah Kiner-Falefa 1-4, DJ LeMahieu 0-11, Giancarlo Stanton 2-12, Gleyber Torres 3-15, Anthony Volpe 0-2
Red Sox vs. King: Triston Casas 0-1, Rafael Devers 4-6, Adam Duvall 0-1, Reese McGuire 2-2, Rob Refsnyder 0-1, Pablo Reyes 0-0, Trevor Story 0-3, Justin Turner 2-2, Alex Verdugo 3-9, Connor Wong 1-1, Masataka Yoshida 0-2.
Red Sox vs. Schmidt: Triston Casas 1-4, Rafael Devers 4-10, Adam Duvall 2-6, Reese McGuire 1-5, Rob Refsnyder 0-1, Pablo Reyes 1-4, Trevor Story 0-2, Justin Turner 2-7, Luis Urías 0-1, Alex Verdugo 2-8, Connor Wong 0-2, Masataka Yoshida 0-7
Stat of the day: Red Sox reliever Chris Martin has made 16 consecutive scoreless appearances covering 15 innings.
Notes: The Yankees have won 11 of their last 15 games. … Houck is 2-2 with a 2.39 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37⅔ innings over 11 games (six starts) against the Yankees. For this season, he has a pair of no decisions and a 2.70 ERA two starts . … King is 2-3 with a 5.87 ERA in 11 career appearances against the Red Sox, who have tagged him for seven runs across four innings in three appearances this season. … Schmidt is 0-1 with a 4.03 ERA in seven appearances against the Red Sox in his career. That includes three starts this season in which he registered a 2.87 ERA. … Sox pitchers have held the Yankees to three or fewer earned runs in nine of their 11 meetings. … Adam Duvall is in an 0-for-19 drought with 14 strikeouts.
