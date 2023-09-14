Rookie receivers draw praise even as Patriots face question about usage

Smith-Schuster has struggled with knee issues the last couple of seasons, but wasn’t on the injury report in the days leading up to the opener. The veteran, in his first season with the Patriots, ended the game with four catches on seven targets for 33 yards while playing 43 snaps. Meanwhile, Boutte played 55.

Bourne, who played 73 snaps — the most in his Patriots career — says the youngsters did well when they were called upon, especially considering New England was without DeVante Parker (knee) and Tyquan Thornton (injured reserve)

“It was good,” said Bourne, wearing a Team JuJu T-shirt at his locker. “DeVante was down, Tyquan has been down. [The rookies] had to step up, and I think they did good.

“I think we have a strong group,” he added. “Growing every day, working together. Pushing each other. We have a strong group, man. Different assets, different skills. But collectively, we have a good group.”

Looking at linemen

As New England continues to work through health issues on its offensive line, a league source indicated Thursday there was some mutual interest between the Patriots and offensive tackle La’el Collins. Collins, cut loose by the Bengals earlier in the week, drew New England’s attention in 2022 before he signed with Cincinnati.

There’s at least one member of the New England roster who would love to see Collins land with the Patriots.

“I would love to see LC here,” running back Ezekiel Elliott said. “LC is one of my best friends. We’re super close, and it would be great to get him up here.

“He’s a load. He loves to get his hands on people. He’s going to punch. He’s going to strike the heck out of you. He knows what he’s doing. He’s a vet.”

Collins, 30, was a member of the Dallas offensive line that allowed the fewest number of sacks in the NFL in 2019. The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder has played guard and tackle in his professional career, which included six seasons with the Cowboys (2015-21) and one with the Bengals (2022).

Another possibility for the Patriots is veteran Dalton Risner. Eisner, a 6-foot-5, 312-pounder, has spent the last four years as a guard with the Broncos. According to a league source, the 28-year-old had some initial contact with New England this past offseason, but nothing came of the conversations. Risner played both guard and tackle as a collegian at Kansas State.

Missing in action

Offensive linemen Trent Brown and Sidy Sow were the only two players not spotted at the start of practice Thursday afternoon in Foxborough. Both are in concussion protocol. Six players were listed as limited: David Andrews (hamstring), Boutte (hamstring), Jonathan Jones (ankle), Mike Onwenu (ankle), Parker (knee), and Cole Strange (knee) . . . Count Bourne among those who prefer grass to turf. “Grass. It feels better on our knees. Ankles,” he said. He lamented it took an injury to a star to jump start the conversation, with the players association calling on the league to switch all fields to grass. “It’s crazy,” he said. “It took [Aaron Rodgers] going down for them to take notice, which sucks. We’ll see what happens.” . . . Former New England offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn will be making a return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday. Wynn, a former first-round pick of the Patriots, signed a one-year deal with Miami in the offseason. One of his old teammates knows he’ll be bringing it. “I know he has a chip on his shoulder coming back into the stadium,” Lawrence Guy said. “I would too if I was in his position.” . . . While Wynn might be looking at Sunday as a revenge game, a former Dolphin isn’t seeing it that way. Mike Gesicki, who spent five seasons with Miami before joining the Patriots this past offseason, says his focus is the game itself and nothing more. “I hate to sound, like, cliché,” he confessed when asked if there was anything personal about this game. “I’m not saying this for any other reason, but I was excited last week. I’m excited this week. You get 17 opportunities over the course of the year to play football, that you’re guaranteed. So I’m excited for it.” . . . In the wake of Sunday’s loss to Philadelphia, Mac Jones was pretty hard on himself. But the Eagles were complimentary, including Philadelphia cornerback Darius Slay. “I’ve got to give a shoutout to Mac Jones,” Slay said on his podcast. “He had a great game . . . He was making great checks, making accurate throws. He missed some throws, but he was just making great plays.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.