Tua Tagovailoa came out firing in Week 1. Here’s how the Patriots can stop him.

After his 2022 season was cut short by concussions, Tua Tagovailoa is back behind center for the Dolphins, who visit Foxborough Sunday night. He came out firing in Week 1, leading the NFL with 466 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 36-34 win over the Chargers.

“Uh, Tua,” he replied. “It’s underestimated how good he really is. We look at his record and he’s a winning quarterback for them, so we’ll have our work cut out for us.”

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones was peppered with questions Wednesday about covering Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill. At the end, he was asked if there was anything else he should be asked about.

Tagovailoa doesn’t want to put too much stock into his big game.

“It’s Week 1. Everyone overreacts on everything,” he said. “You’re either going to win the Super Bowl after you win your first game or you’re the worst team ever and everything that comes with that. So I would say for myself, that’s one of the reasons I don’t pay too much attention to the outside noise.”

But Tagovailoa did his best to dispel the notion that he can’t throw deep. He led the NFL in “average completed air yards” in Week 1 (10.9 per throw), and was second in “average attempted air yards” (11.6).

He threaded a perfect 35-yard touchdown pass to Hill down the right sideline in the third quarter, then hit Hill again for 47 yards down the right sideline late in the fourth quarter to propel the Dolphins to victory.

“If I put it in one word, it’s just explosive,” Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo said of the Dolphins offense. “It’s going to be all hands on deck.”

Tagovailoa is proof of how an organization can elevate a quarterback’s game. He has two of the fastest receivers in the NFL in Hill and Jaylen Waddle, an offensive scheme tailored to his skills, and a coach in Mike McDaniel who has done nothing but build his confidence and accentuate the positive.

McDaniel has built an offense that takes advantage of Tagovailoa’s quick release and short-distance accuracy. Using a heavy dose of motion and play-action, McDaniel’s scheme provides defined throws for Tagovailoa and creates space to allow the speedy receivers to race through the defense.

The Dolphins ran the most play-action passes in Week 1 — 12 attempts for 136 yards — and Tagovailoa’s 151 yards after the catch were second-most among all quarterbacks (behind Mac Jones’s 176).

Amazon Prime analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick, a teammate with the Dolphins in 2020, said Tagovailoa is at his best when getting the ball out quickly and targeting the middle of the field.

“He’s all about throwing on anticipation in those small windows and getting the ball out to these playmakers for catch-and-run balls,” Fitzpatrick said. “He’s very accurate when he’s throwing within that 5- to 20-yard range.

“To go over 450 in the opener is pretty crazy, but he has some elite guys that he’s throwing to. He’s not throwing for 400 every week, but the playmakers that he has on the outside, the offense that they run where they’re focusing on throwing balls inside the numbers, that’s something that’s really going to benefit him.”

In the Chargers game, a few aspects of Tagovailoa’s game stood out. He’s not the most mobile quarterback, but does have excellent accuracy when rolling to his left. The Patriots need to bring pressure to that side to make sure that if he escapes the pocket, it’s only to his right, against his body. Tagovailoa also fumbled three snaps, so the Patriots need to be ready to pounce.

But the Patriots probably don’t want to bring many blitzes. Hill and Waddle can burn it in a hurry. Playing a safe zone and swarming to the ball is probably the way to go.

“A lot of their yards are run-after-the-catch yards,” Bill Belichick said. “So when you start bringing a lot of people, you better get there, because there’s going to be a lot of space behind you if they get the ball, and they’re both very good with the ball in their hands.”

The Patriots also need to stack the middle of the field and force Tagovailoa to throw outside the numbers. The Dolphins’ best catch-and-run plays come in space over the middle, as with Waddle’s 35-yarder on a quick slant in the first quarter.

As much as Tagovailoa and his fans want to point to his 466 yards as proof of his big arm, the long ball isn’t his specialty. When he hits deep passes, like the two to Hill down the right side, he is able to step into his throw and put his weight behind it. But when he doesn’t — and it happens often — it can lead to trouble.

Tagovailoa had three deep balls fall short against the Chargers, including one that was intercepted by J.C. Jackson and two others that came dangerously close.

Tagovailoa has been a thorn in the Patriots’ side, with a 4-0 career record against them. But only one of those games was in Foxborough, a 17-16 win in the 2021 season opener that was Jones’s first game as a pro. In those four games, Tagovailoa threw just three touchdown passes against two interceptions and averaged just 182 passing yards.

“4-0, 0-4, doesn’t matter,” Tagovailoa said. “We’re looking for a tough game. It’s always tough to go on the road against a team like that. It’s against a Bill Belichick-coached team, so you never know what to expect.”