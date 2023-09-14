Meet the oil man in charge of leading the world away from oil

And on the other side of this vast, landlocked Central Asian nation, the same company’s owners, Emirati fossil-fuel investors, are pouring billions of dollars into a gas plant expansion.

ZARAFSHAN, Uzbekistan — On a craggy desert plateau in Uzbekistan, a renewable energy company from the United Arab Emirates is putting up more than 100 wind turbines.

A map of Uzbekistan, site of Emirati oil and renewable energy projects, is shown above. Sultan al-Jaber, founder of the renewable energy company Masdar, said he has consulted everyone from academics to financiers to understand why past summits have yielded little progress.

The UAE, made wealthy by decades of oil exports, wants to be seen as a climate-friendly renewable energy superpower, even as it helps lock developing nations around the world into decades more fossil fuel use.

Straddling that split is one man: Sultan al-Jaber.

He founded the renewable energy company, Masdar, which has invested billions of dollars in zero-emissions energy technologies like wind and solar power across 40 countries. Simultaneously, he directs ADNOC, the national oil company, a behemoth that makes Masdar look minuscule. ADNOC pumps millions of barrels of oil per day and aims to spend $150 billion over the next five years, mostly to ramp up its output.

And this year, the United Nations has in effect vested Al-Jaber with one of humanity’s most pressing tasks: steering its annual global climate negotiations, which are set to begin in November in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Those increasingly urgent talks are the world’s main forum to address how to limit global warming. The scientific consensus, that preventing runaway climate change must be done largely by bringing a rapid end to the fossil fuel era, has made the decision to have Al-Jaber preside over the summit intensely controversial.

In an interview, Al-Jaber, 49, said he was the perfect fit for the job.

Over six months of preparation for the summit, known as COP28, Al-Jaber said, he has consulted everyone from academicians to financiers to Indigenous leaders to fellow oil executives to understand why past summits have yielded such little progress.

His conclusion was that the fossil fuel industry had little to do with it.

“That was not one of the findings,” he said. Instead, he said, progress was stymied because climate advocates and fossil fuel interests vilified each other. “Why are we fighting industries? Fighting emissions should focus on reducing emissions across the board, whether it’s oil and gas, whether it’s industry, regardless of what it is.”

Advocates for bold climate action have been outraged by his approach, which rests on bringing fossil fuel companies to the table, and which he said will break that cycle of recrimination. A group of 133 US senators and European Union lawmakers signed a letter this year calling for him to be replaced.

Multinational fossil fuel companies have a well-documented track record of countering climate science through misinformation and lobbying campaigns, even as now-public internal documents have revealed they were well aware of the effects of their products on the atmosphere.

At last year’s COP summit, Saudi Arabia, China, Russia, and other fossil fuel producing nations blocked language in a final resolution that would have set a timeline for phasing out oil and gas, scuttling an outcome favored by most of the world’s countries. Al-Jaber will be responsible for building a new consensus this year.

Negotiations at recent UN climate summits have faltered because countries struggle to agree on how quickly the world can move away from burning fossil fuels, which produce emissions that are warming the planet and making it increasingly dangerous for human habitation. Rich countries have produced the vast majority of greenhouse gas emissions since the beginning of the industrial age.

Al-Jaber points to the UAE as a model for speeding up the change. The UAE’s leaders, he says, “saw the future that the world was heading toward and wanted to get ahead of it.”

In other words, they predicted the energy transition (fossil fuels are finite, after all) and wanted to make sure they remained an energy powerhouse.

Masdar, which the UAE’s crown prince helped Al-Jaber found in 2006, is now partly owned by ADNOC, as well as by TAQA, the UAE’s national gas company, and Mubadala, its biggest state-run investment firm. Al-Jaber said Masdar would receive investments of around $35 billion over the next five years, less than a quarter of ADNOC’s $150 billion spending target.

In Uzbekistan, TAQA and Mubadala are building two new gas facilities. Other countries in the region are also getting Emirati help to expand fossil fuel energy infrastructure: In Azerbaijan, a recent ADNOC investment in an offshore oil field overshadowed Masdar’s expansion in renewable energy there.

“There is a large consensus that investing billions into new oil and gas projects flies in the face of clear warnings we’ve been getting from the scientific community for many years,” said Scott Zimmerman, who manages a database of oil and gas projects at Global Energy Monitor, a research organization.

The UAE is not the only country where companies are announcing new fossil fuel projects. But while investments worldwide in solar energy, for instance, have already surpassed those in oil, the UAE is still a major exporter of fossil fuel projects.

ADNOC’s projected growth will lead to more than 2.7 gigatons of carbon dioxide emissions through their production and burning, according to a 2022 report from Oil Change International. That is more than a year of combined emissions from Germany and Japan, and is second only to Qatar’s national energy company, which is building the world’s largest gas facility.

Al-Jaber said that he foresees ADNOC’s fossil fuel production expanding “as long as the market demands it,” but that the effects on the globe can be blunted with new technologies that one day may allow them to minimize emissions stemming from the production of oil and gas. That argument for abatement echoes that of world’s largest fossil fuel producers, including ADNOC, which are investing huge sums of money into carbon capture.

Right now, however, the technology is nascent and the scientists developing it say that we are many years away from deploying it at scale.

“They are needed, those tech solutions, but they can’t be developed fast enough,” said Mia Moisio, a Middle East analyst at Climate Action Tracker, which grades nations’ climate pledges. “At least, certainly not fast enough for ADNOC’s expansion over the next five years.”

The UAE received a rating of “insufficient” for its policies and actions from that group last month. Moisio noted that the UAE’s 2050 energy strategy still envisions the country getting half of its energy from gas, despite having abundant solar potential.