It’s back-to-school month — time for a pop quiz! Test yourself to see how well you know your New England campus novels.

With the start of school upon us and fall around the corner, it’s time to cozy up with a book! Before you get your hands on your next read for the season or pick up an old favorite, test your knowledge of these campus novels set in New England locales, from lightly fictionalized Ivy League grad programs to the bars and cafés of Harvard Square. In our list of dark horrors, twisting mysteries, and nostalgic bildungsromans, there’s something for everyone looking to get in the school spirit.