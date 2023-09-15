Local bestsellers for the week ended Sept. 10

2. Tom Lake Ann Patchett Harper

3. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store James McBride Riverhead Books

4. The Fraud Zadie Smith Penguin Press

5. The Covenant of Water Abraham Verghese Grove Press

6. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

7. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

8. Somebody’s Fool Richard Russo Knopf

9. The River We Remember William Kent Krueger Atria Books

10. Yellowface R. F. Kuang Morrow

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

2. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

3. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity Peter Attia, MD, Bill Gifford Harmony

4. Necessary Trouble: Growing Up at Midcentury Drew Gilpin Faust Farrar, Straus and Giroux

5. The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession Michael Finkel Knopf

6. Blueberries for Sal Cookbook: Sweet Recipes Inspired by the Beloved Children’s Classic Robert McCloskey Clarkson Potter

7. The Deadline: Essays Jill Lepore Liveright

8. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones James Clear Avery

9. Why We Love Baseball: A History in 50 Moments Joe Posnanski Dutton

10. Poverty, by America Matthew Desmond Crown

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

3. Our Missing Hearts Celeste Ng Penguin

4. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

5. Babel R. F. Kuang Harper Voyager

6. Mad Honey Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan Ballantine

7. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

8. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

9. The Marriage Portrait Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

10. A Little Life Hanya Yanagihara Anchor

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin Vintage

4. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

5. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

6. All About Love: New Visions Bell Hooks Morrow

7. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

8. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk MD Penguin

9. Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman Picador

10. The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom Don Miguel Ruiz Amber-Allen

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.