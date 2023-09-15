Milli Vanilli documentary revisits a sad scandal

The story of Milli Vanilli is a sad one, and Paramount+ is going to chronicle the pop duo’s rise and fall in a new documentary. “Milli Vanilli” will premiere on Oct. 24.

The film follows the story of Robert “Rob” Pilatus and Fabrice “Fab” Morvan, whose careers were ended after a lip-synching controversy. The film, which made its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, will look into the scandal and the origins of the con. The pair’s first album and its hit single were big sellers in 1989, and they won the Grammy for best new artist the next year. But everything went south — including the Grammy, which was revoked, after revelations that they did not sing the vocals on their album.

The documentary will include an exclusive audio interview with Pilatus recorded two months before he died of an overdose, and an interview with Morvan, who talks about how it all happened. Directed by Luke Korem, it will also feature interviews with the music industry execs who were part of the deception.

Director Luke Korem, left, and film subject Fabrice Morvan attended the "Milli Vanilli" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 10, 2023 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

