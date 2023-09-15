When will foliage peak in New England and around the US?

As New England braces for even more chaotic weather after a season of historic rainfall, the region is also bracing for a torrent of another kind: leaf-peepers. With experts predicting “brighter and more concentrated colors” from this year’s autumn, tourists and locals alike have plenty of reason to flood leafy areas in search of the perfect ochre backdrop.

But not all foliage is created equal, and each region is expected to peak at different times. Since 2013, Tennessee-based travel brand SmokyMountains.com has released foliage maps each year to help tourists plan their leaf-related travels. Using data from around the country — including historical temperature and precipitation records, upcoming forecasts, and types of trees in each region — they’re able to guess where and when fall leaves will be most vibrant. Still, like any forecast, foliage tracking is “dependent on weather variables,” according to a press release from Smoky Mountains, and leaf predictions aren’t 100% accurate. This year, however, users will have the option to fill out a form to report the foliage they observe, which the Smoky Mountains team says will improve accuracy for next year’s projections.