Nine ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Boston

The Puerto Rican theater group Agua, Sol y Sereno will perform their play “Comer,” in Mozart Park on Sept. 15 at 5:30 p.m. Participants can also dance the traditional Puerto Rican bomba alongside members of the Hyde Square Task Force’s Youth Program. 10 Mozart St., Boston. Sept. 15, 5:30 p.m. Free. eventbrite.com .

Hispanic Heritage Month begins Sept. 15, and so do the local events and festivities. From dance classes to film festivals, outdoor fairs, and musical performances, there are many ways to celebrate Hispanic culture. Here are some events and happenings in the Boston area from Sept. 15-Oct. 15 to help you get in the spirit.

Mexico Films by Elmer Hawkes

Visit Mexico via a pair of 37-minute movies screening at the outdoor venue Starlight Square in Cambridge’s Central Square. The films are “Central Mexico— A Portrait” and “Southern Mexico—A Portrait” by songwriter and filmmaker Elmer Hawkes, both explorations of the Mexican culture and history in each region. Register for free tickets at eventbrite.com. 84 Bishop Allen Drive, Cambridge. Sept. 15, 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Free. starlightsquare.org.

City of Boston’s Fiesta en la Plaza

The City of Boston and Cultural Ágora’s free Fiesta en la Plaza takes place on multiple days at City Hall Plaza. Kicking off with the Fiesta Welcome on Monday, Sept. 17, from noon to 7 p.m., , the inaugural event will feature a “comparsa”— a group of festival performers — including Jorge Arce, Agua, Sol y Sereno, Eguie Castrillo, Veronica Robles, and Claudio Ragazzi.. The following weekend brings two more events. At Cuatro and Poetry on Sept. 22, from 7-9 p.m., Yara Liceaga, Fabiola Méndez, and the Puerto Rican cuatro will perform. Sept. 23 from 5-8 p.m. brings Salsa Night to the plaza, where participants can take part in dance classes with instructors from Latin dance music group MetaMovements and enjoy performances by Clave & Blues and Manolo Mairena. On Oct. 5, from 3-8 p.m., Latinx films will screen in collaboration with CineFest Latino Boston (see the film fest listing below). The Closing Fiesta on Oct. 14, from 2-10 p.m., features performances by the youth dance group of the Hyde Square Task Force, Venezuelan harp-player Eduardo Betancourt, and more. 1 City Hall Square, Boston. Sept. 16, 22, & 23, and Oct. 6 & 14. Free. boston.gov.

Mayor Michelle Wu’s Celebration Party

Mayor Michelle Wu is throwing a Latinx Heritage Month Celebration Party at City Hall Plaza complete with music, dancing, and food. From 4 to 7 p.m., organizations will also have tables at the event, offering resources and other information. 1 City Hall Square, Boston, Sept. 19, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Free. boston.gov

The MFA’s Latinx Heritage Night

The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, hosts a celebration of Latinx Heritage Month in collaboration with Amplify Latinx and Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción. From 5 to 10 p.m., participants can engage in discussions about Latinx representation in the arts, put their own art skills to practice with a watercolor landscape activity, and dance to the sounds of Latinx music. Salsa vocalist Manolo Mairena will perform music from “Bohemian Night” with his orchestra, and DJMontro will play Latinx music for the dance floor. SambaViva, a Brazilian dance group, will also perform. Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston. Sept. 21, 5 p.m.– 10 p.m. mfa.org

¡Bailamos! Dance Class

Put on your dancing shoes! Movement instructor Melisa Valdez will lead a dance class to the conga beats of percussionist Miguel Martinez at lululemon on Newbury Street! She’ll teach the class some moves in the Latinx dance styles of salsa, bachata, and merengue. lululemon Newbury, 208 Newbury St., Boston. Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. eventbrite.com

CineFest Latino Boston

This year’s CineFest Latino Boston screens 16 films at various locations. The film fest opens Sept. 27 with the Puerto Rican drama “La Pecera” (”The Fishbowl”), including a Q&A with actor Isel Rodriguez, at Coolidge Corner Theatre; it concludes Oct. 5, with Canadian/Argentinian film “Ariel: Back to Buenos Aires,” “De Todo un Poco” (Puerto Rico, US, Panama, Mexico), and the documentary “Bailaora” (US/Venezuela) at the Civic Pavilion at City Hall Plaza. Sept. 27-October 5. Ticket prices, locations, and showtimes vary with each film. cinefestlatino.com

Eduardo Rojas Piano Concert & Reception

Boston University’s Center for Latin American Studies will host a concert starring classical pianist Eduardo Rojas. Rojas will perform Latin American art songs along with four students from the University’s School of Music Voice Department. Marsh Chapel, 735 Commonwealth Ave., Boston. Sept. 27, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Free. bu.edu

Lowell Hispanic & Latinx Festival

Head to Lowell’s North Common Park for an all-day celebration. From noon to 8 p.m., participants can enjoy live music, salsa and merengue performances, dance workshops, and food vendors. 413 Fletcher St., Lowell. September 30, noon to 8 p.m. Free. latinxcenter.org

Elena Giardina can be reached at elena.giardina@globe.com.