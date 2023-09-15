Dana-Farber blindsided Brigham and Women’s. The blowback will be strong.

The news: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute said on Thursday that it would end its long and nationally acclaimed adult oncology partnership with Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Instead, it plans to open a new freestanding cancer hospital with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center where the Joslin Diabetes Center now stands in the Longwood Medical Area. (Joslin will relocate.)

It’s Boston’s biggest divorce since Gisele and Tom split, but this one is epically acrimonious and has real-life repercussions for the region’s hospital industry and its patients.

The announcement stunned Brigham’s leaders, who say they had been negotiating with Dana-Farber for the past 15 months, including over the weekend, to extend the relationship and jointly invest in new cancer facilities. Brigham’s brass were confident they would seal a deal within weeks, people with knowledge of the situation told me.

“We were thunderstruck,” one of the people said. “We knew they had initial conversations with Beth Israel but we didn’t take it seriously.”

In other words, Brigham never entertained the notion that Dana-Farber would walk, especially for a hospital with less prestige and money.

Why it matters: In her scoop on the breakup, the Globe’s Jessica Bartlett reported this is the biggest shift in Boston’s hospital landscape since rivals Brigham and Massachusetts General Hospital combined in 1994.

Losing the steady flow of Dana-Farber’s adult patients is a financial blow to Brigham, where nearly 40 percent of patients are discharged with a cancer-related diagnosis. It’s also embarrassing.

How it happened: The shakeup is very much the product of two ambitious chief executives with a common foe: Mass General Brigham, the state’s largest health system and the parent of Brigham and MGH.

Dr. Laurie Glimcher, Dana-Farber’s CEO since 2016, wants the institute to have its own adult cancer hospital like other top-rated cancer centers. But many in the industry, including Brigham leaders, believe cancer treatment works best when tightly integrated within a general hospital.

Glimcher is also said to be leery of Mass General Brigham’s ongoing consolidation of Brigham’s and MGH’s clinical departments to improve care and reduce costs.

As part of the agreement with Dana-Farber, Mass General Brigham has kept the two hospitals’ cancer operations separate. Glimcher was worried that the “firewall” would eventually come down, according to the people I spoke with, who said there was little love lost between her and some Brigham leaders.

Glimcher told my colleague Jessica that Dana-Farber’s deal with Beth Israel is “solely driven” by its desire to give Boston a hospital dedicated to adult cancer patients.

Meanwhile: Dr. Kevin Tabb, CEO of Beth Israel’s parent, Beth Israel Lahey Health, is on a mission to build a big, lower-cost competitor to Mass General Brigham.

He scored big with the 2017 merger with Burlington-based Lahey Clinic, a deal that eventually included New England Baptist Hospital in Boston, Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, and Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport.

Secretly luring Dana-Farber away from Brigham will go down as one of the most audacious moves by a Boston hospital leader — even if Tabb did, as some people I spoke to believe, accept far less generous financial terms than Brigham had.

What’s next: Dana-Farber’s agreement with Brigham runs through 2028. That’s ample time for the institute to put together plans for Glimcher’s coveted new hospital while seeking to soothe concerns among patients about what the change will mean for care.

Don’t be surprised if Mass General Brigham leaders try to stoke such concerns and speculate loudly on what happens to patients if the new hospital isn’t ready in five years. They will raise doubts that the Beth Israel deal will lower the cost of cancer care. And they will try to recruit Dana-Farber doctors who might not like the change.

“This gives us time to leverage the reputation of Mass General Brigham, our incredible staff and researchers, and our balance sheet to build a world-class cancer center,” said the thunderstruck Brigham honcho. “We’re going to build the No. 1 cancer program in the country, if not the world.”

Final thought: Tabb and Beth Israel got the best of Mass General Brigham this time. The deal with Dana-Farber shifts the balance of power in Boston health care.

But Mass General Brigham is still the force to be reckoned with. Its executives are mad — and determined to get even.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeNewsEd.