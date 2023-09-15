Five things to do around Boston, Sept. 18-24

Stroll down Van Ness Street feasting on all-you-can-eat food and drink tastings from local restaurants. At Taste of The Fenway , live music, art, and more will fill the streets from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. All ages welcome. Rain date Thursday. Find tickets — $50, general admission; free for children under 10 — at tasteofthefenway.org .

Thursday-Sunday

Lights, Camera, Action!

Immerse yourself in cinema at the 39th Boston Film Festival. Watch indie shorts, top documentaries, animated features, entries in a newly created sports category, and more. Showtimes vary. More information, including schedules and pricing, will be posted at bostonfilmfestival.org.

Opening Friday

Shakespeare Reinvented

Experience Hamlet, the Shakespearean classic, with a twist. In the Pulitzer Prize-winning Fat Ham, a queer Black man raised in the South is forced to navigate family and identity when his father’s ghost appears and wants him to avenge his murder. Runs through October 22 at the Huntington Theatre; showtimes vary. Find tickets, starting at $30, at huntingtontheatre.org.

Friday and Saturday

Laugh Lines

Have a chuckle at Aparna Nancherla’s live stand-up show. The comedian, actress, and author will take the stage at Laugh Boston, part of a tour to promote her new book of personal essays, “Unreliable Narrator.” Shows at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Ages 16 and up. Find tickets, $33, at laughboston.com.

Saturday

Fall for It

Welcome the new season with apple cider, pumpkin carving, and caramel apples at the Fall Crawl. Held at Boston Landing, the free event will also feature live music, lawn games, local craft beers, a pumpkin-knitting workshop (registration required), and more than a dozen local vendors selling crafts, flowers, and more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. bostonlandingdevelopment.com

