Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

Excellent retrospective on The Cars ( “Just What We Needed,” July 16). Brought me right back to 1978, when I also discovered The Cars via WBCN. Great band, great music, and great article!

Found this article after having just hopped off the lawn tractor in Windsor, Colorado, while streaming “Boston Radio” on Spotify. The Cars, J. Geils Band, Aerosmith, Boston, Billy Squier — we had it good growing up in Boston in the ‘70s and ‘80s. I grew up in Cohasset where, across from our high school, Aerosmith would recapture their glory by cutting two albums in Rik Tinory’s studio on Pond Street. We all grew up rockin’ out to WBCN and WAAF. IROC-Zs, tank tops, and horrible big hair were in vogue. Anyone who grew up in the era lived Boston radio’s impact on our musical tastes and on rock ‘n’ roll history. It was more than a feeling. We ruled. And, if you’re out there Shawna McCarthy, I still have a crush on you and remember you spinning The Cars’ debut album over and over again on your turntable for me.

Mark Crough, Windsor, Colorado

Thank you to L. Wayne Hicks for remembering a great band, The Cars, which I had forgotten about. Great research and outstanding memories made my day.

Paul Kelly, Barnstable

I was a senior in college when The Cars’ first album dropped. I loved it. Fun! Fresh! Exciting! At the time my college roommates lambasted me for liking it and told me that I should be listening to Meat Loaf instead. My reply to them: “Why can’t I like both?”

Nathaniel Bemis, Amesbury

I always liked The Cars and their first album but I didn’t know much about them. Back in those days, musicians with similar tastes and interests got together, played together, and developed a style, influenced by what they heard in their early years. It’s a great way to develop and grow as opposed to winning some contest and being an overnight sensation. There are too many really good musicians struggling and too many well-promoted, shall I say, less talented, people making a killing.

Robert Edwards, Marshfield

At All Costs

I’m old enough to remember what life was like before Walmart, back when Americans bought American-made products (“Remember When Walmart Was the Evil Empire? Now Our Retail Economy Is.” July 16). I can remember when the first Walmart was getting ready to open in my neighborhood [with its] “Buy America” mantra. We can all see how well that worked out. The fact is, the American consumer sold out the American worker when the consumer started buying at places like Walmart. It wasn’t long before other companies realized that the Walmart business model was a great way to make money.

S5, posted on bostonglobe.com

Some comments and observations writer Mark Pothier missed. I have worked part time, as a second job, in retail. But the schedule was different every week and that is still a problem — it means not being able to plan anything. Maybe they are raising wages in Massachusetts, but at part time, how much does that contribute to household income? Walmart knows Americans are shoppers of habit; once into shopping at a certain store, they stick with it. It is a plan to make billions, not be a good neighbor.

R. Becca Britt, Wareham

Walmart turned us into a throw away society as well.

RSull, posted on bostonglobe.com

When you pay more at a local store you really are investing in your community — versus supporting seven of the richest people in the world.

westernmassjimbo, posted on bostonglobe.com

Weathering the Storm

Let me join the chorus of people living in Massachusetts who wonder what is happening to our country (“I Spoke About Climate Change as a Meteorologist.” July 16). I remember Chris Gloninger when he was on local TV. I appreciate his courage in his attempts to report the truth and for his move out of the Midwest. As the heat just increases in the Southwest, and the rains just continue in the Northeast, I ask myself: Do people in Iowa (and elsewhere) really believe climate change is an invention of the liberal media?

Stephen Krom, Swampscott

The good news is that the Earth will survive climate change. Humans? Unlikely.

MoreLearned, posted on bostonglobe.com

Small Talk

I live in a very small space: 525 square feet (Your Home: Small Spaces, July 26). The cottage is all open with a cathedral ceiling, loads of windows, and no interior walls except for the ones for the bathroom and the washer/dryer. I was surprised to see the sizes [of the featured homes]. The title led me to think that the magazine would be doing something with homes that are really small, as they are in this little condo village I live in overlooking Buttermilk Bay in Buzzards Bay in Bourne. Of course, there were ideas in each of the three stories that many of us could use to our advantage, but if the magazine ever wants to do a piece on really tiny homes, we have around 265 of them to choose from here!

Susan Rooks, Buzzards Bay

