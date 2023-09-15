A $100,000 lottery ticket is about to expire

This lottery winner is cutting it pretty close.
An unclaimed $100,000 lottery ticket purchased at Joe’s Kwik Market in Cambridge in September 2022 is about to expire, officials said.
The owner of the ticket has until Sept. 29, one year after the drawing, to claim their prize at any state claim center before the money is returned to the lottery, Mass Lottery said.
The winning numbers are 07-11-16-27-29.
The $100,000 Mass Cash ticket was bought for $1.
Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.