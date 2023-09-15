scorecardresearch Skip to main content

A $100,000 lottery ticket is about to expire

By Talia Lissauer Globe Correspondent,Updated September 15, 2023, 34 minutes ago
In 2021, Stevie Allen of Dorchester won a $100,000 Mass Cash grand prize on a free ticket he received as part of a Massachusetts Lottery promotion.Massachusetts State Lottery

This lottery winner is cutting it pretty close.

An unclaimed $100,000 lottery ticket purchased at Joe’s Kwik Market in Cambridge in September 2022 is about to expire, officials said.

The owner of the ticket has until Sept. 29, one year after the drawing, to claim their prize at any state claim center before the money is returned to the lottery, Mass Lottery said.

The winning numbers are 07-11-16-27-29.

The $100,000 Mass Cash ticket was bought for $1.


Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.

