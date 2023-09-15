A dog goes for a boat ride, and a man’s cellphone is held hostage

Police in Wellesley shared photos that gave a bird’s-eye view of an interesting rescue that was conducted in Lake Waban last month. “Rescued at sea ... or Lake Waban (close enough),” police wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Wellesley Fire rescued this wayward dog on Tuesday after it became disoriented swimming. The dog was scooped from the water by the WFD boat and returned safely to its family.”

RANSOMED CELLPHONE

At around 5 p.m. Sept. 4, a man forgot his cellphone at a store in Boston. So he did what any phone owner would do, and called his phone, in the hopes that a good Samaritan found it. But that hope was quickly dashed when the person who answered his call demanded $50 if he wanted the phone back. The voice on the other end of the line instructed him to go to the Oak Grove MBTA station in Malden and bring $50. MBTA Transit Police were notified of the situation and located the man who was holding the phone hostage. As it turned out, he had several warrants for his arrest (for charges that included larceny and writing false checks), and he was taken into custody.

ELBOW ROOM

It’s never fun being on a crowded bus and feeling like your personal space is being encroached upon by other passengers. But that all-too-common scenario was taken to a whole other level on Sept. 5. At around 3 p.m. that afternoon, two women who were riding an MBTA bus allegedly began “jostling over space” in the area of Tremont and Wigglesworth streets in Boston. One woman then allegedly pepper-sprayed the other and fled. Needless to say, bus service was delayed as a result. Boston EMS responded and treated the victim at the scene, and MBTA Transit Police was notified to conduct a follow-up investigation.

HONOR SYSTEM

Police in Hingham shared a heartwarming story on Facebook to remind everyone “that there are plenty of honest people out there.” Earlier this summer, Marcus Meto was working in Hingham when he lost his wallet, which contained not only his license, but also his credit cards, personal papers, and cash. After canceling his credit cards, he stopped by the police station that night to see if anyone turned it in, but no one had. He popped into the police station again a few more times after that, in the hopes that someone brought it in and he could at least get his license and personal papers back (the cash, he figured, was long gone). On July 26, Amazon delivery driver Renee Ryan came to the station to drop off a wallet she found the day before in Hingham. At first, she thought it belonged to someone in the house she was delivering to, but then she noticed the license was from out of state. Before she mailed it to the out-of-state address, she posted about her discovery on her Facebook page. A mutual friend shared her post and, through the magic of social media a friend of Meto’s happened to see it and alerted him. And wouldn’t you know, lo and behold, the wallet Ryan found was indeed his. Ryan and Meto then met up at the lobby of the police station so she could return the wallet (and its valuable contents) to its rightful owner. Given the place where she found it, Meto concluded that the wallet must have been on his car and fallen off as he drove. “We all know there are more honest people out there than dishonest ones, but in police work we typically deal with those dishonest ones,” police wrote in the Facebook post. “It’s refreshing to see and share these stories of people doing the right thing.” Police posted a photo of Ryan and Meto on Facebook and gave kudos to Ryan “for doing the right thing and giving us a reminder that there are still more honest people out there (even though we may not always see or hear of them).”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.