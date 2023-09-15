Two-alarm fire breaks out at Billerica junkyard

A two-alarm fire broke out at a junkyard in Billerica Friday afternoon, officials said.
Fire officials confirmed around 3 p.m. that the blaze was active at the junkyard on Town Farm Lane.
A department spokesperson said one person was evaluated at the scene and possibly taken to a hospital. No firefighters were injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire officials are expected to brief reporters at the scene, the spokesperson said.
Police warned people to avoid the area and said detours had been set up.
Working an active fire scene at Jacks Junkyard in #billerica detours set up on Billerica Ave/Woburn Street. Please steer clear of area— Billerica Police MA (@BillericaPD) September 15, 2023
Television news footage showed flames and plumes of heavy smoke billowing from the junkyard.
Junkyard fire in North Billerica https://t.co/vqBLHViHXF— WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) September 15, 2023
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.
