Two-alarm fire breaks out at Billerica junkyard

A department spokesperson said one person was evaluated at the scene and possibly taken to a hospital. No firefighters were injured.

Fire officials confirmed around 3 p.m. that the blaze was active at the junkyard on Town Farm Lane.

A two-alarm fire broke out at a junkyard in Billerica Friday afternoon, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire officials are expected to brief reporters at the scene, the spokesperson said.

Police warned people to avoid the area and said detours had been set up.

Television news footage showed flames and plumes of heavy smoke billowing from the junkyard.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

