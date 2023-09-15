Four tornadoes confirmed in Conn., Mass., and R.I. amid Wednesday thunderstorms

Three EF-1 tornadoes, carrying maximum winds of 100 miles per hour, were confirmed in Killingly, Conn., Glocester and Lincoln, R.I., the weather service said.

Over nearly 90 minutes, the tornadoes hit each state, with maximum winds ranging from 75 to 100 miles per hour, causing a mix of damage to trees, buildings and homes, the weather service said Thursday.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that four separate tornadoes touched down in parts of Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island during powerful thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., a tornado with winds estimated at 90 to 100 miles per hour, traveled for about 1.6 miles in Killingly. The winds ripped shingles from a home, and snapped or uprooted mature trees, the weather service said in a statement posted to its website.

Just before 4:30 p.m. in Glocester, a tornado traveled for just 0.21 miles, but its force was enough to rip up 75 or more mature trees in a wooded area off Route 102, before blowing away a bus shelter, the weather service said.

At 5:05 p.m., a tornado also traveled for 0.21 miles in Lincoln, starting east of the airport along Wellington Road, the statement said. The tornado uprooted a tree and damaged a large portion of a commercial building, before moving northeast to a field of solar panels, uplifting two sections, the statement said.

In Massachusetts, an EF-O tornado, with maximum winds of 75 miles per hour, briefly touched down at 5:22 p.m. in North Attleborough. The tornado traveled for 0.07 miles in a rural area, near Ellis Road, damaging the tops of three trees, the statement said.

Staff from the weather service visited each location on Thursday to survey reports of damage, before making its preliminary determination, the statement said.

The twisters struck just two days after heavy rains and flash floods severely damaged communities in each state. They also came amid an unusually active summer for tornadoes in New England. Just last month, five tornadoes were confirmed in Mass., Conn. and R.I., the Globe reported.

