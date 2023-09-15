On Cape Cod, storm shakes up wedding plans on one of year’s busiest weekends to say ‘I do’

The ceremony and cocktail hour are planned for outside, while the reception will be indoors. So far, the only hindrance has been the wind.

“There’s nothing I can do about it,” said Campbell, surrounded by family and friends as she prepared for the ceremony at The Club at New Seabury. “You can’t control everything, and it makes for a great story. So, we’re taking everything in stride.”

DENNIS – As Hurricane Lee barrelled toward Cape Cod on Friday, Sarah Campbell seemed the picture of calm, even though she was getting married to Brian Ward at 4:30 p.m.

“I’m from Oklahoma, so I’m used to the wind,” Campbell said. “It feels homey in a way.”

Hurricane Lee is passing by during one of the busiest weekends on the Cape for weddings. With forecasts calling for gusty winds, storm surge, and rain to hit the Cape beginning late Friday evening into Saturday morning, many couples have had to alter their plans.

While some, like Campbell and her soon-to-be husband Brian Ward, are pushing ahead. Others are moving up their ceremonies from Saturday to Friday, moving events indoors or opting for a later date.

Olive Chase, the owner of The Casual Gourmet In Centerville, which has catered weddings since the late 1980s, estimates that there are probably over 50 weddings planned for this weekend alone.

The Casual Gourmet had two weddings planned. One, a waterfront ceremony in Chatham, was delayed until October. The other, with around 200 guests, arranged on the water in Osterville, was moved indoors to a private club.

“It is extremely painful for photographers, for florists, for tent companies, for caterers – it is one of your biggest revenue weekends of the year,” Chase said. “But it’s even more painful for clients who have these events that sometimes they’ve worked on for a couple of years that are so emotional and so important.”

PEAK Event Services is providing rentals to several weddings on Cape this weekend. The company is shifting times, locations and going to rain plans for their couples’ big days.

“We’ve been watching this on an hourly basis for the past week,” said Harry Pihl, who does regional sales and production for PEAK. “Gradually, we’ve been able to accommodate a lot of the changes.”

PEAK does services throughout New England, but the area of concern with the most impact is Cape Cod, Pihl said.

“As a whole – knock on wood – things have been absolutely great,” Pihl said. “A few clients have had to cancel, which is unfortunate, but they’ll reschedule.”

Jill Meyer, an officiant of Write Weddings in Harwich has three ceremonies this weekend. Her biggest concern is the wedding planned for Saturday on the beach.

“People have beach weddings all the time, and they don’t have a backup plan,” Meyer said. “I’ve done them in the rain if necessary.”

Some couples refuse to give up their dream weddings on the beach. However, Meyer hopes it won’t come to that this Saturday, with backup plans for an indoor venue.

Event planner Jyl Deering, of Deering Events, has two weddings planned for this weekend, one Friday evening and the other Saturday. Both are still going as planned, but she is ready to shift immediately, saying it is hard to give her brides answers based on the weather.

Deering told her bride at Saturday’s wedding it would make a great story, and no matter what, “we’re going to drink a lot and get married and have a good time.”

Alison McKillop and her soon-to-be husband, Mathew Giglio, decided to postpone their Saturday wedding at the Chequessett Yacht & Country Club in Wellfleet. The expected wind speeds would not have made for a safe gathering, with the wedding set outdoors and catering under a tent.

On Thursday, the couple alerted guests flying in from Texas, Virginia, and Florida. The new date is May 4 next year.

“So yes, May the fourth, the force, be with us,” McKillop said.