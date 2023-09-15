Norwegian Cruise Line change New England itineraries due to Hurricane Lee

Three Norwegian Cruise Line ships, including one due to leave Boston, have been re-routed to avoid Hurricane Lee’s projected path toward New England, the company said on Friday.

The Pearl, Escape, and Skyships have new itineraries for “the safety and security of our guests, crew, and communities we visit,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Norwegian Pearl will depart from Boston on Saturday, instead of Friday evening, a spokesperson said. The passengers on the seven-day Canada and New England voyage will spend Sunday at sea, then dock in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Monday and Sydney, Nova Scotia, on Tuesday.