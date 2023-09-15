Norwegian Cruise Line change New England itineraries due to Hurricane Lee

Three Norwegian Cruise Line ships, including one due to leave Boston, have been re-routed to avoid Hurricane Lee’s projected path toward New England, the company said on Friday.
The Pearl, Escape, and Skyships have new itineraries for “the safety and security of our guests, crew, and communities we visit,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.
Norwegian Pearl will depart from Boston on Saturday, instead of Friday evening, a spokesperson said. The passengers on the seven-day Canada and New England voyage will spend Sunday at sea, then dock in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Monday and Sydney, Nova Scotia, on Tuesday.
The ship canceled its call to Charlottetown, Prince Edward, the statement said.
The Norwegian Escape, which departed New York on Sunday for a seven-day Canada and New England trip, will anchor overnight in New York on Friday and Saturday, the statement said. The ship’s initial destination was Halifax, Nova Scotia.
The Norwegian Sky, a 10-day Canada and New England voyage, will spend three days at sea Friday through Sunday, a spokesperson said.
The ship left Quebec City on Monday and will not dock as planned in Sydney, Nova Scotia, and Portland, M.E.
No further routes were impacted as of Friday evening.
“We will continue to monitor the storm and communicate any additional updates as appropriate,” the statement said.
