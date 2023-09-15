Jet skier rescued amid big waves off Crane Beach in Ipswich

The man called 911 after falling into the ocean around 6 p.m., Ipswich police and fire said in a statement.

Ipswich fire and police rescued a man who fell off a jet ski about 100 to 200 feet off Crane Beach amid high wind and waves early Friday evening, authorities said.

“He said he was treading water and needed assistance,” the statement said. “Dispatchers used GPS based on the location of the cellphone to establish a search area.”

Police and fire both launched their marine units and found the man despite encountering “dangerous conditions on the water,” including large waves and strong winds, the statement said. A State Police Air Wing and Crane Beach rangers also assisted in the search.

“U.S. Coast Guard and Gloucester Harbormaster assets were called out to the scene, but the man was rescued before they arrived,” the statement said.

The man was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, the statement said.

Acting Ipswich Police Chief and Lieutenant Jonathan Hubbard said in the statement that the quick response of partnering agencies was “critical in this operation ending successfully.”

Ipswich Fire Chief Paul Parisi also praised first responders for their efforts to rescue the man.

“Our crew did make the rescue, but I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge the efforts of our dispatch team,” Parisi said. “Their fine work was why we were able to find him quickly. This could’ve been a much different story without their information and assistance.”

People should avoid going into the water while Hurricane Lee is off the New England coast, the statement said. The hurricane is causing choppy seas and dangerous waves.

“In addition to being dangerous for swimmers and boaters, it also complicates rescue efforts,” the statement said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.