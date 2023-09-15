Karen Read, accused of fatally running over her boyfriend, appears in court for pretrial hearing

Authorities allege that after arguing with O’Keefe, Read dropped him off at a Canton home owned by a fellow Boston police officer, made a three-point turn to leave, hit O’Keefe with her SUV, and drove away.

Read, 43, is accused of hitting her boyfriend , John O’Keefe, with her car and leaving him unconscious in a snowbank during a blizzard last year. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter while driving impaired, and leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and death.

Karen Read, who is awaiting trial on murder charges in a case that has drawn widespread media attention, appeared in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham on Friday morning.

In a motion filed Sept. 13, lawyers for Read said they have repeatedly asked to inspect key pieces of evidence, including items of O’Keefe’s clothing and pieces of taillight recovered from the scene.

Prosecutors have said those pieces matched pieces missing from a broken taillight on Read’s SUV.

In a motion filed by Assistant District Attorney Adam C. Lally on Friday, prosecutors said a hair removed from the back of Read’s vehicle was submitted for DNA testing. The testing conducted at the State Police crime lab found no human DNA because there was an “insufficient amount” of detectable skin cells at the root, prosecutors said.

Since the State Police crime lab “does not have the capacity” for mitochondrial DNA testing, prosecutors are asking the court to send the sample to a technology lab in Virginia for analysis.

Read was arrested Feb. 1, 2022 on a manslaughter warrant in connection with the death of O’Keefe, a 16-year veteran of the Boston Police Department.

Read’s attorneys have suggested that there has been a coverup between local and State Police investigating the case. They’ve also asserted O’Keefe was beaten in the basement of the Canton home after he was dropped off there, and the family dog, a German shepherd, attacked him and injured his right arm.

Earlier this summer, Read appeared on NBC’s “Dateline” and gave an interview that was aired on the TODAY show. During that interview, she said she assumed O’Keefe went inside the home after she drove away.









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.