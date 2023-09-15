Lindsay Clancy indicted for allegedly killing her three children in Duxbury

A lawyer for Clancy couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. Clancy is being held without bail and being treated at a medical facility, officials said. She’ll be arraigned in Plymouth Superior Court at a later date, Cruz’s office said.

Clancy, 32, was indicted on three counts of murder and strangulation in the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter, Cora, 3-year-old son, Dawson, and 8-month-old son, Callan, on Jan. 24, District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said in a statement.

A Plymouth County grand jury on Friday indicted Lindsay Marie Clancy for allegedly killing her three young children in the family’s Duxbury home in January before trying unsuccessfully to take her own life, authorities said.

Prosecutors have alleged Clancy plotted to kill her children and had asked her husband, Patrick Clancy, to pick up food from a restaurant in Plymouth so she had enough time alone to commit the slayings. She allegedly strangled the children with exercise ropes before jumping from a second-floor window at the family’s home.

Clancy’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington, has said his client is now paralyzed from the waist down and that at the time of the killings was suffering from mental health issues linked to postpartum depression and overmedicated on a number of psychiatric drugs, some of which can cause suicidal or homicidal ideation.

“Our society fails miserably in treating women with postpartum depression or even postpartum psychosis,” Reddington said during Clancy’s district court arraignment in February. “It’s medicate, medicate, medicate. Throw the pills at you and then see how it works.”

Reddington has said he is looking into whether Clancy can raise a defense of diminished capacity.

