California lawmakers approve bills including eviction protections and mental health care reform

Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has until Oct. 14 to act on the bills by signing them into law, rejecting them with a veto, or allowing the bills to become law without his signature.

The eviction reform bill was among hundreds approved before the end of a late legislative session, including giving striking workers unemployment benefits and reforms to the state’s mental health system.

SACRAMENTO — The California Legislature voted Thursday to bolster eviction protections for renters and close a loophole in an existing law that has allowed landlords to circumvent the state’s rent cap.

The rental bill by Democratic state Senator María Elena Durazo would update a 2019 landmark law creating rules around evictions and establishing a rent cap at 5 percent plus the inflation rate, with a 10 percent maximum.

Advertisement

The governor was the architect of the 2019 law on renter protections, but he has not indicated whether he will sign the new eviction legislation, the bill sponsors said.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Under the 2019 law, landlords can evict tenants for “at fault” or “no fault” reasons. “At fault” reasons include failure to pay rent on time. Under “no fault” rules, landlords can terminate leases merely by saying they need to move into units, make repairs, or take the units off the rental market.

Renters’ advocates said some landlords have exploited the “no fault” evictions to get around the state’s rent cap. They pointed to a case in Santa Clara County in which a landlord evicted tenants, citing the need to move in their relatives, but then re-listed the units at nearly double the price.

Under Durazo’s new bill, landlords moving into their unit or renting to family also must identify the people moving in, the rental must be occupied within three months of eviction, and they must live in the unit for at least a year. Those who evict tenants to renovate properties must include copies of permits or contracts, among other details, when serving eviction notices.

Advertisement

Landlords who do not follow through would have to allow evicted tenants to move back under the original lease terms.

The bill also would allow the attorney general, local government, and renters to sue landlords for wrongful evictions and illegal rent increases.

Proponents said the changes would ensure landlords can no longer abuse state law.

“What the bill would do is really restore the promise of the Tenant Protection Act by closing these loopholes and adding some critical enforcement mechanisms so tenants and local governments can hold bad actors accountable,” said Suzie Dershowitz, a representative of Public Advocates.

The bill faced fierce backlash earlier this year from powerful landlord groups, who said the changes went too far and successfully pressured lawmakers to eliminate a provision to reduce the state’s rent cap to 5 percent.