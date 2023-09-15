As Mitt Romney announces end of political career, Massachusetts’ influence remains

The Utah Republican, 76, said he was leaving content with his work, noting that in the first two years of the Biden administration, he was at the center of several significant bipartisan pieces of legislation, including the infrastructure bill, a gun safety law, and election reforms to address the efforts by former President Trump to overturn his loss in 2020.

WASHINGTON—When Mitt Romney announced his retirement from electoral politics on Wednesday after one term in the US Senate, he made no mention of his deep roots in Massachusetts. But those who have known him for decades say they saw unmistakable echoes of his time as governor of the state in his pragmatic streak in the hyper-partisan US Capitol.

He also emerged as one of the most vocal critics of Trump within the GOP — despite at one time seeking to be his secretary of state — ultimately being the only Republican senator who voted to convict him during his first impeachment on abuse of power and one of seven to do so during his second, over the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

It’s that combination of dealmaking and departure from party orthodoxy that those who have known him for years particularly see in common with his time in Massachusetts, when he worked with a heavily Democratic Legislature to advance policies, including the signature universal health care deal he achieved with the backing of his one-time rival, Democratic Senator Ted Kennedy, who Romney challenged in his first political campaign in 1994.

“Having been a Massachusetts politician, he learned firsthand that you had to be pragmatic to govern within the rails of what you believe,” said Ron Kaufman, a Massachusetts Republican committeeman and longtime Romney adviser and ally. “The fact that he was able to look at a big problem for Massachusetts, but also nationally, and go to someone who was an expert in the subject even if he didn’t agree, i.e. Ted Kennedy, and come up with a plan . . . signifies I think what he brought to the Senate and made him a much more effective member.”

But in the progression of Romney’s career, some also see a political chameleon who changed colors too often at the whims of voters. To his critics, he was a finger-in-the-wind politician who morphed as needed to win. To his supporters, he was a savvy businessman who tailored his pitch but never strayed from his moral convictions. Romney declined to be interviewed for the story.

Romney ran for governor in Massachusetts in 2002 pitching himself as a fiscally conservative businessman whose experience as an executive of Bain Capital prepared him to clean up Beacon Hill without raising taxes. He was moderate on social issues, assuring voters and constituents that he would not curtail abortion rights and that he supported benefits for same-sex couples — a progressive position for the time.

Romney’s longtime adviser Beth Myers, who was his chief of staff as governor, said his driving mission on Beacon Hill was being fiscally conservative, while the presidential campaign had other areas of focus. But, she said, his desire to solve thorny problems was a constant throughout his career.

“He is nuanced,” Myers said. “He’s not dogmatic, and I don’t confuse a lack of dogma for a lack of conviction or conservativism.”

But his preparations to run for president for the first time, in 2008, began not long into his term as governor of Massachusetts, and his positions on social issues began to shift accordingly to a more conservative direction. Democratic members of Congress from the state who were in office when Romney governed recalled him as decent and good to work with, but noted some tensions with his presidential aspirations.

During his second presidential run in 2012 that netted him the GOP nomination, Romney struggled to shake the image of a shape-shifter, especially after one of his own campaign advisers compared the pivot to the general election as an “Etch a Sketch” a candidate could erase. He sought then to bill himself has having been “a severely conservative governor.”

“He was a very moderate governor, and I think one of the challenges he had as governor was he made the decision to run for president the day he became governor, so then he began to run against Massachusetts,” said Representative Richard Neal, Democrat of Springfield, noting how Romney would frequently say that being a Republican in the state was like being a “cattle rancher at a vegetarian convention.”

“I found him OK to deal with then, at the same time, I thought he had one foot out the door as governor,” Neal said. “Clearly he moved right to run for president.”

Still, even some Democrats chalk up Romney’s seeming political reinvention from gubernatorial to presidential candidate as typical politics. His allies and advisers describe the changes as Romney using his business instincts to find a way to make a sale with any audience, while not straying from his true values.

“He had to trim his sails a little bit to adjust to the Republican electorate in order to win the nomination, but I never felt that he ever ditched his conscience in all the years that I’ve known him,” said Worcester Representative Jim McGovern, a progressive Democrat. “Even though we have big differences on policies, I’ve always thought he was a good man.”

Robert Travaglini, who was the Democratic state Senate president during Romney’s governorship, agreed, recalling Romney as a strong political partner who knew how to campaign, but also that how to get things done in office is a different skillset. Particularly in achieving universal health care in the state, Travaglini credited Romney, alongside Kennedy, with determination and focus.

“He was of the same mindset that I was: Rather than fight it out, we preferred to figure it out,” Travaglini said.

Myers said she had her doubts Romney would enjoy the Senate, a body that doesn’t have a reputation of getting much done, but said he was ultimately very satisfied by what he and other moderates in both parties accomplished in the first two years of President Biden’s term.

Such opportunities look fewer in the coming years, as many of those same moderates are leaving office and Romney views with distaste a Trump-Biden election rematch. Travaglini and McGovern lamented Romney’s departure from the arena as a Republican willing to criticize Trump and genuinely work with the other side.

“I happened to enjoy my time with Mitt Romney, and it’s sad that one of the few Republicans left that seemed to be objective, rational, and fair, is leaving,” said Travaglini. “But it’s time, I agree with him. That’s another thing he got right.”

Tal Kopan can be reached at tal.kopan@globe.com. Follow her @talkopan.