US military to interview witnesses wounded at chaotic airport bombing in Afghanistan

General Michael E. Kurilla, who oversees US Central Command, ordered the additional interviews “to ensure we do our due diligence” with information that came to light after the military closed its investigation of the incident, Michael Lawhorn, a Central Command spokesman, said in a statement.

Facing renewed scrutiny, US military officials said Friday they will interview nearly 20 service members wounded two years ago in a catastrophic bombing as the Biden administration raced to leave Afghanistan, firsthand witnesses who investigators never consulted but whose public accounts so far have cast doubt on the Pentagon’s determination that the attack was “not preventable.”

By itself, the move does not formally reopen the investigation, completed in November 2021, but the general could determine that doing so becomes necessary once the new interviews are complete.

Kurilla, the statement says, wants to ensure that “relevant voices are fully heard and that we take those accounts and examine them seriously and thoroughly so the facts are laid bare.”

The decision comes after months of military families and the Republican-led House Foreign Affairs Committee calling for deeper scrutiny of the bombing and how US commanders prepared for what had been considered an imminent attack. Last month, the families of 11 of the 13 US troops killed in the attack spoke on Capitol Hill, calling for additional transparency and accountability from military commanders and the Biden administration.

US military officials notified both the families of US troops killed and lawmakers of the decision on Friday.

An estimated 170 Afghans also died in the bombing, which occurred the afternoon of Aug. 26, 2021, as thousands of civilians, desperate to escape the incoming Taliban regime, massed outside of Hamid Karzai International Airport in a frantic bid to board one of the evacuation flights.

Three days later, a US drone strike killed 10 civilians, including seven children, in a botched operation that senior US officials initially called a “righteous” attack on a suspected Islamic State suicide bomber preparing to hit the airport again.

The twin calamities in Afghanistan remain a low point in the Biden presidency, and House Republicans have spent much of the past year interrogating the actions by key members of his administration before, during and after a decision was reached to follow through with the complete withdrawal of American personnel.

Lawhorn’s statement singled out the account of Tyler Vargas-Andrews, a Marine sergeant who lost two limbs in the attack on the airport’s Abbey Gate. Vargas-Andrews first told The Washington Post in an interview published in August 2022 that he believed he had the bomber in his gunsights before the explosion but that commanders rejected his request to fire on the suspect.

WASHINGTON POST

Justice Department challenges Trump bid to remove judge

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is challenging efforts by former president Donald Trump to disqualify the Washington judge presiding over the case charging him with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Prosecutors with special counsel Jack Smith’s team wrote in a court filing late Thursday that there was “no valid basis” for US District Judge Tanya Chutkan to recuse herself.

Trump’s lawyers filed a long-shot motion earlier this week urging Chutkan to step aside, citing comments she made in separate sentencing hearings related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol that they say taint the Trump proceedings and call into question whether she has already prejudged the Republican former president’s guilt.

In one such hearing, Chutkan told a defendant who was sentenced to more than five years in prison that he had “made a very good point” that the “people who exhorted” and encouraged him “to go and take action and to fight” had not been charged. Chutkan added that she did not “make charging decisions” and had no “influence on that.”

“I have my opinions,” she said, “but they are not relevant.”

But the Justice Department said the Trump team had taken Chutkan’s comments out of context and failed to show that she harbored any bias against the former president, who lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden and falsely claimed the election was stolen from him.

The Justice Department said the statements the Trump lawyers had cited show the judge simply doing her job — responding to, and rejecting, efforts to minimize their own culpability by pointing the finger at Trump, who had told his supporters to “fight like hell” at a rally shortly before the deadly Capitol insurrection.

Chutkan did not say, prosecutors wrote, that Trump was legally or morally to blame for the events of Jan. 6 or that he deserved to be punished.

“Although the defendant tries to claim otherwise, the Court’s statements about which he complains are core intrajudicial statements — statements that the Court made while performing its official duties, in direct response to the arguments before it, and which were derived from knowledge and experience the Court gained on the bench,” the prosecutors wrote.

They added: “As such, to mount a successful recusal claim based on the cited statements, the defendant must show that they display a deep-seated animosity toward him. The defendant cannot meet this heavy burden.”

Trump’s motion is unlikely to succeed given the high standard for recusal. A similar effort to seek the recusal of a judge in a separate New York prosecution he faces was unsuccessful.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Poll shows Biden getting little lift from new Medicare powers

WASHINGTON — President Biden is trumpeting Medicare’s new powers to negotiate directly with drugmakers on the cost of prescription medications — but a poll shows that any immediate political boost Biden gets for enacting the overwhelmingly popular policy may be limited.

Three-quarters of Americans, or 76 percent, favor allowing the federal health care program for the elderly to negotiate prices for certain prescription drugs. That includes strong majorities of Democrats (86 percent) and Republicans (66 percent), according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. About one in five Americans are neutral on the issue, while 6 percent outright oppose it.

But the poll shows Biden’s approval rating, at 40 percent, is about where it’s been for the last year. Americans are split on how the Democratic president is handling the issue of prescription drug prices — 48 percent approve, making it a relative strong point for him, but 50 percent disapprove.

Seven in 10 Democrats approve of how Biden is handling the issue of prescription drug prices, compared to about one-third of independents and about one-quarter of Republicans. Even so, Republicans are still much more likely to approve of how Biden is handling prescription drug prices than they are to approve of his job efforts overall (8 percent).

Even among the Americans who support allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, approval of Biden’s handling of the issue remains relatively tepid. A slim majority (55 percent) approve, but 43 percent disapprove.

Interviews with poll respondents suggest that from conservative-leaning to liberal voters, Americans want the federal government to be more aggressive on negotiating drug prices with pharmaceutical companies to lower medication costs. The gap between those who support the new Medicare policy — a long-sought goal of various presidents and lawmakers — and those who approve of Biden’s handling of the issue also suggests the administration continues to struggle to connect the White House’s accomplishments to Biden’s personal popularity as he readies a reelection bid.

That challenge is even more critical because the core of Biden’s reelection pitch to voters is selling his legislative achievements and showing that he is a leader who has accomplished for Americans where other presidents had fallen short, such as giving Medicare negotiating powers and enacting a massive bipartisan infrastructure law.

ASSOCIATED PRESS