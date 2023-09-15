A memorable missive from the ‘legal department’ at ‘Car Talk’

It’s great that the “Car Talk” gang’s Dewey, Cheetham & Howe window is being preserved in Harvard Square (“Preserved: One window into a madcap past,” Page A1, Sept. 12). But the name is more than a gag, and to illustrate this, I have a check for 2 cents from “Car Talk” that bears the name of that fictional law firm.

When “Car Talk” could be heard on Swedish radio some years ago, I wrote a story in a Swedish technical weekly, Ny Teknik, in April 1999 under the headline “Car Talk drabbar Sverige” (Car Talk strikes Sweden). Without my permission, “Car Talk” ran my story on the show’s website. I wrote to them, saying that although my accountant insisted anything on the “Car Talk” website wasn’t worth 2 cents, I disagreed, and I enclosed an invoice for 2 cents.