Surveying Leominster’s damage, with faith in city’s resilience

Since the city of Leominster was deluged with up to 11 inches of rain this week, I’ve been shocked by the scope of the widespread devastation. There are sinkholes in front yards, roadways split apart, and businesses reduced to rubble.

My family lives in south Leominster, less than 2 miles from the Meadowbrook Acres mobile home park that was ravaged by flooding.

While our home was not flooded, my wife and I feel great pain for those displaced.