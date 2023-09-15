By all means, bring on the reform of primary care

The changes to primary care medicine proposed by Dr. Wayne Altman and state Senator Cindy Friedman are crucial (“New bill would double investment in primary care,” Metro, Sept. 12). One aspect of the current broken system is the incorrect assumption by payers, including Medicare, that the people they cover have timely access to primary care. I have been denied coverage for treatments because they were contingent on a visit with my primary care physician, which I could not get for months.

Andrew Oram