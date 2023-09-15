Utah after Mitt Romney

Reliably red Utah has not turned purple. But the state’s Republican Party, and the Mormons who largely comprise it, is divided. For the past six years, Senator Mitt Romney, a Trump antagonist, and Senator Mike Lee, a Trump loyalist, have represented distinct sides of the divide within their party, state, and church.

Romney announced on Wednesday that he will not seek reelection to the Senate and will leave office when his term ends in January 2025. Though discouraged by Trump’s continued influence in the Republican Party, Romney has long expressed confidence that young people will help rebuke the chaotic populism infecting the GOP. In his retirement announcement, he said that “it’s time for a new generation of leaders.”

Hopefully Romney’s faith in young people will prove prophetic and the Republican Party will once again reflect stability and reason. But in the short term, the Lee-wing of the Utah Republican Party is celebrating. It knows that the soon-empty Senate seat will probably be filled by one of its own.

MAGA hopefuls are already preparing their bids, and some have been raising money for a while.

If the results of a recent special election in Utah are an indication of how the forthcoming Senate race might shake out, Republicans in Lee’s faction have reason to salivate.

In May, US Representative Chris Stewart announced he would resign his seat representing Utah’s Second District due to his wife’s health. Celeste Maloy, who was serving as Stewart’s chief legal counsel, jumped into the race to replace her boss. Maloy, who ran on a pro-Trump platform, defeated two other candidates in the primary for the GOP nomination and will advance to the general election in November. The district is overwhelmingly rural, conservative, and Mormon.

Once notorious for pivoting on issues like abortion and health care, “flip-flop Mitt” is now consistently viewed by the left as a principled patriot and the last bastion of decency in a party full of Trump’s dutiful disciples. To many of Romney’s Utah constituents, however, he is a Judas-like defector who betrayed his party by twice voting to convict their godsent president.

The evolution of Romney’s reputation shows how much has changed in Utah. As the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, Romney was the face of his party and the political darling of a unified coalition of Mormons in the West. But when Romney stood as a lonely, outspoken critic of Trump, many Utah Mormons criticized him for steeling the spine some thought he lacked.

Ironically, it was Lee — the Tea Party tub-thumper who purports to never compromise on principle — who flip-flopped on Trump. He quickly went from being appalled to enthralled by the prospect of a Trump presidency. In 2016 he called for Trump to drop out of the race; by 2020, he was comparing Trump to a heroic military leader in The Book of Mormon.

In an interview with The Washington Post on Wednesday, Romney discussed the future of the GOP. “It’s pretty clear that the party is inclined to a populist demagogue message,” he said. But he has not given up hope entirely on the party he has always called home. “If it can change in the direction of a populist it can change back in the direction of my wing of the Republican Party.”

Republicans jumped from Romney as their presidential nominee all the way to Trump in only four years. Reversing that shift, the way Romney would like to, will take much longer than four years. But Romney believes MAGA Republicanism has a shelf life. “Young people care about climate change,” he said. “They care about things that the MAGA Republicans don’t care about.”

In the long run, Romney is right. MAGA does not represent the future. But as he steps aside, his decision may serve to underscore the extent to which Trumpism still represents the present, as Utah stands to trade its 50 percent Senate support for the Republican Party’s indicted leader for a congressional delegation that tows the populist, demagogic line 100 percent.

Addison Graham is a student at Brigham Young University.