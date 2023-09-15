‘Banana Ball’ comes to the Baseball Hall of Fame with display, weekend of activities, and exhibition game

“I’m blown away,” Bananas owner Jesse Cole told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. “As a kid, you look up to all your heroes in the Hall of Fame. To even be considered for a display that shares what we’re doing is really special.”

An exhibit dedicated to the sport’s wackiest team, the Savannah Bananas, will open Friday at the hallowed shrine in Cooperstown, New York.

What started as an idea to exhibit a few Bananas-related items at the Hall of Fame was expanded into a full display and a weekend of activities, capped by a game Saturday at Doubleday Field against their perennial rivals, the Party Animals.

Some 6,500 tickets sold out in minutes, which has become the norm for the barnstorming, Harlem Globetrotters-style team that spawned its own reality series and claims to have a waiting list of more than a million fans.

Josh Rawitch, who is president of the Hall, called the team a “phenomenon” that is helping attract younger, less-traditional crowds with shenanigans such as a player on stilts and outs being counted when a fan catches a foul ball in the stands.

He said the Bananas deserved to be recognized at a museum that also is striving to create a whole new generation of fans for the national pastime.

“I think the game, as it is, is incredibly entertaining,” Rawitch said. “But they’ve added an additional element.”

The Bananas were founded in 2016 as a member of Coastal Plains League, a summer circuit for college players. But Cole always had grander ambitions, eventually starting a professional team alongside the amateur squad so he could fully try out a version of the game he calls “Banana Ball.”

Among the rules: a two-hour time limit on games, no bunting, batters having the option of trying to steal first, no stepping out of the box, no mound visits, and a scoring system that awards a point to the team that puts up the most runs each inning.

But beyond the rules, Cole delivers a barrage of entertainment on almost every pitch, including choreographed dances, bizarre skits and players roaming through the stands mingling with fans.

“Some people who are more traditional may think this isn’t quite baseball. And it is different,” Rawitch said. “At the same time, if you look at the exhibit we have on baseball in the 1800s, you’re talking about playing the game with no glove and underhand pitching. The game continues to evolve, and I think Banana Ball is part of the evolution.”

OF Adam Jones formally retires as an Oriole

Former Orioles outfielder Adam Jones was honored before Friday’s home game against the Rays. Earlier in the day, Jones signed a ceremonial contract and retired with the franchise with which he spent the bulk of his career.

Jones played 11 of his 14 seasons in the majors with Baltimore, earning five All-Star appearances, four Gold Gloves and one Silver Slugger award. He was a key part of playoff teams in 2012, 2014 and 2016.

Since the franchise moved to Baltimore in 1954, Jones ranks fourth among Orioles in hits, fifth in homers, RBIs and runs, eighth in games played and 10th in stolen bases.

Jones jogged in from center field with his two sons at his side to a loud ovation at Camden Yard. After a video montage featuring tributes from several former teammates, Jones threw an honorary first pitch to ex-Orioles outfielder Nick Markakis.

“When I first got here, the mission was to play as many games as I could as hard as I could as long as I could,” said Jones, who now has a role with MLB’s baseball operations department. “I was able to fulfill that. That was the easiest thing to do, was to play. The hardest thing to do was to manage the other stuff. The easiest thing to do was to show up here every day and to put on the uniform.”

Giants activate OF Michael Conforto

The San Francisco Giants activated outfielder Michael Conforto from the 10-day injured list and optioned rookie infielder Casey Schmitt to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday.

Conforto, 30, has been out since straining his left hamstring while making a catch in right field Aug. 23 at Philadelphia. He is batting .251/.343/.405 with 15 home runs and 55 RBIs in 111 games in his first season with the Giants.

He can opt out of his final year of a two-year, $36 million contract this offseason.

Conforto played his first seven years with the New York Mets from 2015 to 2021 but missed all of 2022 with a shoulder injury. An All-Star in 2017, he has 147 career home runs and 451 RBIs — with career highs of 33 homers and 92 RBIs in 2019 — in 868 games.

Schmitt, 24, is batting .202 with three home runs and 28 RBIs in 88 games. The Giants selected him in the second round of the 2020 draft out of San Diego State.

Angels put OF Mickey Moniak, INF Mike Moustakas on injured list

The Angels put outfielder Mickey Moniak and infielder Mike Moustakas on the 10-day injured list. The Angels also recalled outfielder Jordyn Adams and infielder Kyren Paris on Friday ahead of their series opener against Detroit.

Moniak and Moustakas have a chance to return for the final week of the regular season before the moves are retroactive to Thursday. Moniak has back tightness that has kept him out of the Angels’ lineup since Sept. 5. Moustakas has a left forearm strain.