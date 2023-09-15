Record number of runners register for Boston Marathon, but not all will be able to participate

The Boston Athletic Association has received a record-setting 33,000 qualifier applications for the 2024 Boston Marathon, which means that not all runners will be accepted to participate.

The field for Boston Marathon is capped at 30,000 runners, including both runners who reach qualifying standards and athletes participating in charity programs.

Athletes who submitted applications during the registration period, which ran through 5 p.m. Friday, will be ranked based on their qualifying performance in order to determine cutoff times for this year’s field. The fastest runners in age and gender groups will be accepted.