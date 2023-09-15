Record number of runners register for Boston Marathon, but not all will be able to participate

The Boston Athletic Association has received a record-setting 33,000 qualifier applications for the 2024 Boston Marathon, which means that not all runners will be accepted to participate.
The field for Boston Marathon is capped at 30,000 runners, including both runners who reach qualifying standards and athletes participating in charity programs.
Athletes who submitted applications during the registration period, which ran through 5 p.m. Friday, will be ranked based on their qualifying performance in order to determine cutoff times for this year’s field. The fastest runners in age and gender groups will be accepted.
The previous record was 30,458 qualifier applications, set ahead of the 2019 event.
“The B.A.A. admires the running community’s desire and determination to experience the 128th Boston Marathon,” said Jack Fleming, president and CEO of the BAA, in a statement. “Receiving a record number of qualifier applications is a testament to the strength of road racing around the world and speaks to runners’ commitment to taking on the challenge of earning a Boston Marathon qualifying time with the goal of reaching the start line in Hopkinton.”
