Brookline, Westford, Newton South still running 1-2-3 in the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ cross-country poll

Top-ranked Brookline remains atop the Globe’s boys’ cross-country Top 20 rankings after a bye week, and Westford holds in second after impressing in a dominant 18-45 season-opening victory over Lincoln-Sudbury. No. 3 Newton South has high expectations for 2023, and delivered an impressive 18-43 victory over Acton-Boxborough, which drops two spots to No. 9. Natick holds in the No. 10 spot despite suffering two early-season losses to the Bay State’s top two teams, No. 1 Brookline and No. 4 Wellesley, in the early portion of the season. This week, they suffered a tight 28-27 to loss to the Raiders, while topping Milton 19-44. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.
Globe Top 20 boys’ cross-country poll
The Globe poll as of Sept. 16, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.
Advertisement
1. Brookline (2-0-0)
2. Westford (1-0-0)
3. Newton South (1-0-0)
4. Wellesley (3-0-0)
5. Lowell (0-0-0)
6. BC High (1-0-0)
7. Boston Latin (0-0-0)
8. Oliver Ames (1-0-0)
9. Acton-Boxborough (1-1-0)
10. Natick (1-2-0)
11. Danvers (1-0-0)
12. Winchester (1-0-0)
13. Newton North (0-1-0)
14. Wakefield (1-0-0)
15. Cambridge (1-0-0)
16. Reading (1-0-0)
17. Sharon (0-0-0)
18. Hopkinton (0-0-0)
19. Hamilton-Wenham (0-0-0)
20. Andover (0-0-0)
Matty Wasserman can be reached at matty.wasserman@globe.com. Follow him @Matty_Wasserman.