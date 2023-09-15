Brookline, Westford, Newton South still running 1-2-3 in the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ cross-country poll

Top-ranked Brookline remains atop the Globe’s boys’ cross-country Top 20 rankings after a bye week, and Westford holds in second after impressing in a dominant 18-45 season-opening victory over Lincoln-Sudbury. No. 3 Newton South has high expectations for 2023, and delivered an impressive 18-43 victory over Acton-Boxborough, which drops two spots to No. 9. Natick holds in the No. 10 spot despite suffering two early-season losses to the Bay State’s top two teams, No. 1 Brookline and No. 4 Wellesley, in the early portion of the season. This week, they suffered a tight 28-27 to loss to the Raiders, while topping Milton 19-44. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

Globe Top 20 boys’ cross-country poll

The Globe poll as of Sept. 16, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.