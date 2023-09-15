scorecardresearch Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS-COUNTRY

Brookline, Westford, Newton South still running 1-2-3 in the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ cross-country poll

By Matty Wasserman Globe Correspondent,Updated September 15, 2023, 59 minutes ago
Brookline High cross-country coach Mike Glennon has a deep roster ready to tackle the trails.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Top-ranked Brookline remains atop the Globe’s boys’ cross-country Top 20 rankings after a bye week, and Westford holds in second after impressing in a dominant 18-45 season-opening victory over Lincoln-Sudbury. No. 3 Newton South has high expectations for 2023, and delivered an impressive 18-43 victory over Acton-Boxborough, which drops two spots to No. 9. Natick holds in the No. 10 spot despite suffering two early-season losses to the Bay State’s top two teams, No. 1 Brookline and No. 4 Wellesley, in the early portion of the season. This week, they suffered a tight 28-27 to loss to the Raiders, while topping Milton 19-44. Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

Globe Top 20 boys’ cross-country poll

The Globe poll as of Sept. 16, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

1. Brookline (2-0-0)

2. Westford (1-0-0)

3. Newton South (1-0-0)

4. Wellesley (3-0-0)

5. Lowell (0-0-0)

6. BC High (1-0-0)

7. Boston Latin (0-0-0)

8. Oliver Ames (1-0-0)

9. Acton-Boxborough (1-1-0)

10. Natick (1-2-0)

11. Danvers (1-0-0)

12. Winchester (1-0-0)

13. Newton North (0-1-0)

14. Wakefield (1-0-0)

15. Cambridge (1-0-0)

16. Reading (1-0-0)

17. Sharon (0-0-0)

18. Hopkinton (0-0-0)

19. Hamilton-Wenham (0-0-0)

20. Andover (0-0-0)



