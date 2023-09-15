‘Great things are now in store’: Former Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom issues statement

Bloom did not speak publicly following his ouster, but he released a statement Friday morning, via MLB.com’s Ian Browne .

The Sox were 73-72 at the time of his firing, tied with the Yankees at the bottom of the American League East, and the went 267-262 under Bloom since he was hired in 2019.

The Red Sox fired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom before the first game of a doubleheader against the Yankees Thursday.

“I will always be grateful to John, Tom, Mike, and Sam for trusting me to lead the Red Sox baseball operations department,” Bloom said in the statement. “Every day, I gave my teammates and this organization everything I had, and I never took a second for granted.

“Great things are now in store for the Red Sox. And while I’m sad that I won’t be watching them from the same chair, I will still be very proud.

“Red Sox fans, you are the best. Your passion fueled me daily, and added meaning to everything I’ve done here. You very much deserve more championships. And you will get them.”

Red Sox president/CEO Sam Kennedy met with the media for 20 minutes Thursday following the announcement that the team had fired Bloom.

Kennedy described the move — which included general manager Brian O’Halloran being offered another senior leadership position in baseball operations — as one that reflected the organization’s disappointment in the on-field results.

