Courtney Kessel named head coach of Boston’s PWHL team

“As a league, we are fortunate to embark on our inaugural season with a distinguished group of head coaches who have demonstrated leadership and a commitment to player development at all levels of women’s hockey,” PWHL senior vice president of hockey operations Jayna Hefford said in a statement.

The PWHL announced Kessel’s hiring Friday, alongside the hiring of the league’s five other head coaches: Charlie Burggraf (Minnesota), Kori Cheverie (Montreal), Howie Draper (New York), Carla MacLeod (Ottawa), and Troy Ryan (Toronto).

Courtney Kessel will be the inaugural head coach of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL)’s Boston franchise, which is set to begin play in January.

Kessel was named the associate head coach of the Boston University women’s hockey program in May. BU athletics confirmed Friday that she is no longer serving in that role.

Kessel was the head coach for the CWHL’s Toronto Furies in 2018-19, after which she spent four years as an assistant coach for Princeton’s women’s hockey program. There, she led the Tigers to their first ECAC Championship in 2019-20 with a program-record 26 wins.

In July, she was named the assistant coach for Canada’s women’s national team. Kessel has also served as assistant coach (2019) and head coach (2023) for Canada’s U18 Team, winning gold at the IIHF World Championship both times. She also won three IIHF Women’s World Championship medals (one gold, two silver) as a player representing Canada.

Kessel spent her NCAA tenure at New Hampshire. The defender also competed for the CWHL’s Brampton Thunder where she was named 2012 Rookie of the Year and a two-time All-Star.

Kessel and the other five coaches will be in Toronto for the PWHL’s inaugural draft on Monday, during which Boston will pick third overall.

The PWHL bought out the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) and all of its teams, including the Boston Pride, earlier this summer.

